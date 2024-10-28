Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Eagle

    Can you take a selfie at Sedgwick County polling places? See what is & isn’t allowed

    By Lindsay Smith,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPSY6_0wPAoxPZ00

    In the age of social media, election seasons are becoming more and more heavily documented by not only news outlets, but by normal voters excited to participate.

    But when it comes to taking selfies at the polls, a photo with your “I voted” sticker after the fact is all that poll workers will allow you to do in Sedgwick County.

    While there are no laws regarding taking a selfie with your ballot, as the Kansas secretary of state’s office confirmed with The Eagle, Sedgwick County does not allow ballot selfies taken at the polling sites.

    Not allowing photos is common. According to the secretary of state, taking photos at polling places is generally discouraged around the state, and any election judge can prohibit it if there are any concerns regarding voter privacy.

    But you can use your phone in the polls for another reason.

    “People have their phones out because sometimes they have notes on who they’re going to vote for, and that is allowed,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater . “That is absolutely permissible.”

    What else should I know before I cast my ballot in-person?

    In addition to the selfie-taking rules, be aware of what you’re wearing to cast your vote.

    “You can’t wear any merchandise that identifies a candidate, and that would be by name or by slogan. That’s been the biggest challenge,” Rainwater said.

    That’s because wearing merchandise that endorses a candidate is considered electioneering, or illegally trying to influence voters.

    Rainwater said that people will usually be asked to cover whatever outfit they have on, like flipping a shirt inside out or putting a hat in their bag.

    According to Kansas law , electioneering “includes wearing, exhibiting or distributing labels, signs, posters, stickers or other materials that clearly identify a candidate in the election or clearly indicate support or opposition to a question submitted election within any polling place on election day or advance voting site.”

    More often than not, Rainwater said that voters just aren’t aware of the rules regarding electioneering.

    “I saw a lady with a Make America Great Again hat right at the door, and I said, ‘Ma’am, I’m gonna have to ask you to remove your hat.’ And she didn’t know she couldn’t wear it, so she took it off and put it under her arm,” Rainwater said. “Most people comply.”

    How to cast your vote early in Sedgwick County

    Sedgwick County has seen a record number of early voters cast their votes this past week , which has also been the first week of early voting this election. So if the early voting numbers reflect what polling places will be like Nov. 5, you can expect lots of lines.

    That’s why Rainwater recommends those who can to vote early.

    Early voting started last week at the Sedgwick County Election Office, Sedgwick County Extension Center and Reformation Lutheran Church.

    Seventeen more voting locations will open Tuesday, Oct. 29.

    “When I see people standing in line when I’ve been out at the polling site the last three, four days, I say, ‘Hey guys, you know, we got 17 more sites opening up on Tuesday.’ ... Which I think will help a lot,” Rainwater said.

    Those additional sites are:

    • Bel Aire City Building (7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire)
    • Eastminster Presbyterian Church (1958 N. Webb Road)
    • Evangel Presbyterian Church (1545 S. 135th St. West)
    • Goddard District Conference Center (315 S. Main, Goddard)
    • Grace Presbyterian Church (5002 E. Douglas)
    • Haysville Community Library (210 Hays, Haysville)
    • Machinists Building (3830 S. Meridian)
    • Mount Vernon Methodist Church (5701 E. Mount Vernon)
    • Northside Church of Christ (4545 N. Meridian)
    • Park City City Hall (1941 E. 61st St. North, Park City)
    • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (2727 E. 25th St. North)
    • St Andrew’s Lutheran (2555 Hyacinth Lane)
    • Urban League (2418 E. Ninth St.)
    • Valley Center Community Center (314 E. Clay, Valley Center)
    • Westlink Church of Christ (10025 W. Central)
    • Woodland Lakes Community Church (770 S. Greenwich)
    • Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn, Derby)

    Those satellite locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

    Related Search

    HaysvilleElectioneering lawsSedgwick countyVoter privacyS. WoodlawnE. clay

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Sheila Steele
    2d ago
    No problem I think I have some red shirts I can wear and they don’t say anything on it
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    12-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in northwest Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    Inmate at El Dorado prison in Kansas suspected of killing cellmate Tuesday, officials say
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Wichita police investigate two separate shootings after injured men show up at hospital
    The Wichita Eagle14 days ago
    Long lines at Sedgwick County voting sites set record for first day of early voting
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Wichita police buying gunshot detection sensors, adding more license plate cameras
    The Wichita Eagle15 days ago
    For money and drugs: Wichita man sentenced for role in fatal 2022 shooting
    The Wichita Eagle12 days ago
    Wichita man sentenced for hate crimes after threatening Black children with gun
    The Wichita Eagle13 days ago
    Man accused in Father’s Day barbecue killing in Wichita is arrested in Mexico, police say
    The Wichita Eagle14 days ago
    Friends returns blocked kick for must-see, walk-off win in NAIA football showdown
    The Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    GOP calls out KS House candidate’s ‘racially charged rant.’ What did she actually say?
    The Wichita Eagle14 days ago
    Wichita Northwest clinches seventh City League football championship in last 10 years
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    CPR done on man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in NE Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Kansas town breaks 80-year-old record low. Here’s what’s ahead in Wichita-area forecast
    The Wichita Eagle14 days ago
    Kansas high school football team rankings for each class after Week 7’s games
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Wichita broke another October heat record; second one this week, weather service says
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Wichita Thunder hope continuity helps team carry over last season’s late success
    The Wichita Eagle12 days ago
    Endorsement: Celeste Racette or Stephanie Wise for Sedgwick County Commission? | Opinion
    The Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    Man dies after train collides with a semi truck he was driving at Kansas oil refinery
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ episode 5: ‘He’s a Joan hog’
    The Wichita Eagle13 days ago
    Tallgrass Film Festival 2024 highlights Oscar winner and Wichitan Hattie McDaniel
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Giving thanks that modern medicine allows us to get new parts | Bonnie Bing
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy