Bachelorette’s visit to Wichita: hay bales, Dorothy slippers and a whole lotta love

The most interesting thing that happened on this week’s “ Golden Bachelorette ” wasn’t even anything on the show.

It was what was on another show that referenced the series. More on that in a minute.

First, it was the week for Bachelorette Joan Vassos to visit the hometowns of the four finalists: Guy, Jordan, Pascal and, of course, Chock Chapple in Wichita .

Guy had the beautiful Lake Tahoe going for him, and Jordan and Pascal both happen to be in Chicago.

Then it was Wichita’s turn. So what was the first thing we saw? Hay bales, of course.

Then the microphones seemed to be picking up some locusts. Or was that a rattlesnake?

The view got a little less country when Chock’s family and friends gathered around a lake at the ranch of his buddy, car dealer Roger Scholfield, to plant a tree in his recently deceased mother’s memory.

Joan was given a pair of “red slippers,” also known as sandals, in honor of Dorothy and “The Wizard of Oz.”

“I just feel love,” Joan said.

Chock shared a sweet moment with his father, who said, “There’s no question. I think you’re in love. . . . The two of you are in love.”

Mr. Chapple also said, “I don’t think you can dodge it much longer.”

Once again, Chock and Joan shared more on-screen passion than anyone else, though in previews for next week’s show, Joan questions if Chock is too good to be true.

She also tearfully confesses she’s worried about the show ending with her still on her own.

Regular fans of all the Bachelor incarnations note that this always happens. Gotta keep ’em watching.

Speaking of watching, on his own show this week, Andy Cohen asked Martha Stewart if she’s a “Golden Bachelorette” fan and if she’d ever consider being on the show.

Martha said she wouldn’t condescend to being “The Golden Bachelorette” because the guys just aren’t hot enough.

Sweet Joan messaged Martha to politely disagree about the beautiful men, inside and out.

“I’m like, what’s wrong with you, Martha?” she said on Access Hollywood .

Looks always play a part, particularly for an initial attraction, but does everyone need to be model stature to be worthy? Fascinating? Or even hot?

Forget for a minute that there were some hot, handsome and absolutely adorable guys on this show, some of whom became more attractive as we got to know them and others a little less so after they revealed themselves.

It’s a tricky subject since, let’s face it, the Bachelor shows are all geared toward beauty.

As one fan put it when asked if she’d want to be the Bachelorette, “I’m not good-looking enough.”

That’s kind of sad to think. And it’s sad for Martha that she hasn’t learned by age 83 that — as our mothers all tried to teach us — looks aren’t everything.