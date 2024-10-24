Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Eagle

    Bachelorette’s visit to Wichita: hay bales, Dorothy slippers and a whole lotta love

    By Carrie Rengers,

    2 days ago

    The most interesting thing that happened on this week’s “ Golden Bachelorette ” wasn’t even anything on the show.

    It was what was on another show that referenced the series. More on that in a minute.

    First, it was the week for Bachelorette Joan Vassos to visit the hometowns of the four finalists: Guy, Jordan, Pascal and, of course, Chock Chapple in Wichita .

    Guy had the beautiful Lake Tahoe going for him, and Jordan and Pascal both happen to be in Chicago.

    Then it was Wichita’s turn. So what was the first thing we saw? Hay bales, of course.

    Then the microphones seemed to be picking up some locusts. Or was that a rattlesnake?

    The view got a little less country when Chock’s family and friends gathered around a lake at the ranch of his buddy, car dealer Roger Scholfield, to plant a tree in his recently deceased mother’s memory.

    Joan was given a pair of “red slippers,” also known as sandals, in honor of Dorothy and “The Wizard of Oz.”

    “I just feel love,” Joan said.

    Chock shared a sweet moment with his father, who said, “There’s no question. I think you’re in love. . . . The two of you are in love.”

    Mr. Chapple also said, “I don’t think you can dodge it much longer.”

    Once again, Chock and Joan shared more on-screen passion than anyone else, though in previews for next week’s show, Joan questions if Chock is too good to be true.

    She also tearfully confesses she’s worried about the show ending with her still on her own.

    Regular fans of all the Bachelor incarnations note that this always happens. Gotta keep ’em watching.

    Speaking of watching, on his own show this week, Andy Cohen asked Martha Stewart if she’s a “Golden Bachelorette” fan and if she’d ever consider being on the show.

    Martha said she wouldn’t condescend to being “The Golden Bachelorette” because the guys just aren’t hot enough.

    Sweet Joan messaged Martha to politely disagree about the beautiful men, inside and out.

    “I’m like, what’s wrong with you, Martha?” she said on Access Hollywood .

    Looks always play a part, particularly for an initial attraction, but does everyone need to be model stature to be worthy? Fascinating? Or even hot?

    Forget for a minute that there were some hot, handsome and absolutely adorable guys on this show, some of whom became more attractive as we got to know them and others a little less so after they revealed themselves.

    It’s a tricky subject since, let’s face it, the Bachelor shows are all geared toward beauty.

    As one fan put it when asked if she’d want to be the Bachelorette, “I’m not good-looking enough.”

    That’s kind of sad to think. And it’s sad for Martha that she hasn’t learned by age 83 that — as our mothers all tried to teach us — looks aren’t everything.

    Related Search

    Bachelorette showCelebrity relationshipsReality TVBachelorette Joan VassosReality show controversiesLake Tahoe

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ episode 5: ‘He’s a Joan hog’
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    Man accused in Father’s Day barbecue killing in Wichita is arrested in Mexico, police say
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Inmate at El Dorado prison in Kansas suspected of killing cellmate Tuesday, officials say
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Wichita police investigate two separate shootings after injured men show up at hospital
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    12-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in northwest Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle5 days ago
    Flies in bakery & cafe, wrong bug spray, water issues found at Wichita KS food stores
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Road rage shooting death of Wichita grandma by motorcyclist brings 27-year sentence
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Freddy’s brings back fan-favorite desserts, but they won’t stick around. What to know
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Kansas town breaks 80-year-old record low. Here’s what’s ahead in Wichita-area forecast
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    Two restaurants opening in Wichita this week to join a growing list of new Asian eateries
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    ‘I’m gonna shoot someone’: Police show video and audio from fatal shooting near Wichita
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    For money and drugs: Wichita man sentenced for role in fatal 2022 shooting
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Kansas high school football game scores: Friday’s Week 7 schedule for Wichita teams
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    With two popular stores at Douglas and Oliver, why not try a third?
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    ‘Abnormally warm’: Wichita and Kansas see record heat Tuesday. Here’s the reason why
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    CPR done on man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in NE Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    Dual-concept restaurant from Topeka taking over vacant Planet Sub spot at Central & Maize
    The Wichita Eagle4 days ago
    Restaurant at busy Rock Road intersection has just closed
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    Dreamy ranch for sale is a practically ‘invisible’ paradise. See the Kansas listing
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Giving thanks that modern medicine allows us to get new parts | Bonnie Bing
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    KitchenAid repair shop in Kansas gains international following, fights throwaway culture
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy