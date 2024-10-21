Open in App
    The Wichita Eagle

    Kickoff time, TV info announced for Big 12 football game between K-State and Houston

    By Kellis Robinett,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6NDK_0wFrWIxN00

    The Kansas State football team will continue its streak of playing Big 12 games on national television when it heads to Houston for a conference matchup against the Cougars on Nov. 2.

    Houston will host K-State at 2:30 p.m. inside TDECU Stadium. FOX will broadcast the game.

    That means the Wildcats will play at least eight straight games on major linear networks. They began the season on ESPN+ against Tennessee-Martin but have been on national TV ever since with games airing on ESPN (four times) and FOX (twice). ESPN2 will carry K-State’s rivalry game against Kansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Then the Wildcats will return to FOX at Houston.

    K-State is off to a 6-1 start for the first time since 2014. It currently sits at third place in the Big 12 standings with a conference record of 3-1.

    Houston has won two games this season, but the Cougars are coming off a blowout loss against the Jayhawks .

    Big 12 football schedule for Oct. 26

    BYU at UCF — 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

    Oklahoma State at Baylor — 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

    Texas Tech at TCU — 2:30 p.m. on FOX

    West Virginia at Arizona — 5 p.m. on FS1

    Utah at Houston — 6 p.m. on ESPN+

    Kansas at K-State — 7 p.m. on ESPN2

    Cincinnati at Colorado — 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

    Big 12 football schedule for Nov. 2

    K-State at Houston — 2:30 p.m. on FOX

    Texas Tech at Iowa State — 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

    Arizona at UCF — 2:30 p.m. on FS1

    Arizona State at Oklahoma State — 6 p.m. on FS1

    TCU at Baylor — 7 p.m. on ESPN2

