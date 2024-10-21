Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Eagle

    Short-term rentals required to get licensed by last month. At least 1 in 4 haven’t complied

    By Celia Hack,

    2 days ago

    At least one-quarter of short-term rentals in Wichita have yet to comply with new licensing regulations by the city, which went into effect last month.

    It could result in dozens of criminal charges being filed against non-compliant property owners, city officials say.

    The city passed new regulations last year for short-term rentals like AirBnBs and VRBOs, as the businesses grew more common throughout Wichita. The new code was meant to formalize the short-term rental market in Wichita because the city’s former zoning code technically made it illegal to rent out most residential properties for less than seven days.

    The new codes required short-term rentals to get licensed by the end of September . To do so, most property owners have to first change their property’s zoning code, a step neighbors can protest.

    But 126 of the approximately 470 short-term rental listings in Wichita don’t have a license or haven’t started the process to acquire one, city officials recently shared.

    In notices sent out in late September and early October, the city told the owners of the unlicensed rentals that they have 30 days to start the process of getting a license.

    “They have to be in compliance or in process by that deadline, otherwise criminal charges will be filed against them,” said J.R. Cox, the zoning administrator for the city.

    The city’s new short-term rental code threatens a fine of up to $500 per day for operating without a license.

    About 210 other short-term rentals have gotten licensed or applied for one, Cox said.

    And the city is aware of about 100 short-term rental listings online but doesn’t have the corresponding street addresses. Without an address, Wichita can’t send notices or contact a property owner.

    Jason Kraus lives near an AirBnb in Crown Heights where a shooting occurred in 2021. He wants the city to move more quickly to enforce the consequences and fines that unlicensed short-term rentals could face.

    The short-term rental near his house appears to still be operating, he said, though it hasn’t received a license from the city. Its online listing shows the house is booked through parts of October.

    Kraus asked why the city can’t treat unlicensed short-term rentals like it might an unlicensed or uninsured motorist at a traffic stop.

    “It’s really towards that point of almost a law enforcement, sort of, ticket item,” Kraus said. “And it should be, in my opinion, that easy to ticket: You are in violation. Here is your ticket.”

    One reason is because the city’s short-term rental code gives property owners time to get into compliance.

    “The code is written so that they have to have a 30-day window in which to rectify the problem,” Cox said.

    City Council member Brandon Johnson said he thinks enforcement is going well so far, partially because property owners have been informed about the new rules. In the past six months, the city sent three letters to short-term rental property owners alerting them to the rule change.

    “People have received three letters and now they’re in violation,” Johnson said. “You know, you had six or so months to respond to those letters, and at this point you knew what was coming.”

    This story was originally published by KMUW .
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Maga_Head_Hunter
    1h ago
    but y
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    12-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in northwest Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    CPR done on man critically injured after being hit by vehicle in NE Wichita, police say
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Shipping broker ordered to pay $21K in fines, accused of price gouging Kansas customer
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Wichita Italian restaurant owner devises bold idea to boost traffic: Half-price entrees
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    ‘Abnormally warm’: Wichita and Kansas see record heat Tuesday. Here’s the reason why
    The Wichita Eagle2 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Man dies after train collides with a semi truck he was driving at Kansas oil refinery
    The Wichita Eagle20 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Kansas high school football team rankings for each class after Week 7’s games
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Long lines at Sedgwick County voting sites set record for first day of early voting
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Monthly steak nights at small-town restaurant a rare treat, thanks to former Wichita chef
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Wichita Northwest clinches seventh City League football championship in last 10 years
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins embracing ‘quarterback’ role for K-State basketball
    The Wichita Eagle52 minutes ago
    Textron Machinists approve contract, will return to work after nearly a month on strike
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    Dual-concept restaurant from Topeka taking over vacant Planet Sub spot at Central & Maize
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Former Wichita State baseball star ‘honored’ by Team USA inclusion for tournament
    The Wichita Eagle9 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy