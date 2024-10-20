Giving thanks that modern medicine allows us to get new parts | Bonnie Bing

Parts wear out. It happens with your car, your washing machine, your computer, and let’s not forget, your body.

When a body part wears out it is due to too much use, and of course, age. A part can just slowly go kaput. It’s shot. Period.

Starting around the age of 50 we find that titanium is our friend. It replaces parts that cause enough pain that we have to give in and say, “Okay, doc, fix it because the tune up of shots and pills isn’t working anymore.”

My latest new part is my right knee. One month ago I was at the Kansas Surgery & Recovery Center wearing a paper hat and a hospital gown. Dr. Paul Pappademos came in and with a purple marker, drew what looked like a daisy on my knee and a curly line. I decided not to make a comment about playing Pictionary.

Everyone was so nice, starting with Misty at registration, I wasn’t anxious to go to surgery, but away I went, very relaxed. Before I knew it I was awake with a new knee and a big, fat scar to prove it. Guess my swimsuit modeling days are over. Ha! That ship sailed and sank decades ago.

Once in my own room I started making new friends. So many people were in and out that it was hard to keep track. Alyssa, Desiree, LaDonna, Melanie, Katie, Mirium, Melanie and Angela to mention some. Actually there were two Angelas. One had worked there two years and one was new. The “old” Angela and I decided two Angelas was confusing so we renamed the new Angela “Gertrude.” We then decided Trudy would be a cute nickname for her. I wonder if Trudy is aware of her new name by now.

Here’s a little advice. After surgery, do not look in the mirror. I knew I looked bad, but it was downright scary.

Jerry Anderson in the physical therapy department had me up and walking the day after surgery. He was nice enough to refrain from saying I looked nothing like my little picture in the paper. But he did have a good laugh when Katie Brennan, the PT person I was assigned to, told him my phone didn’t recognize me. Sadly that was true.

Speaking of Katie, she is great at her job, but I didn’t look forward to seeing her in her torture chamber three times a week. Later it was only two times a week.

Actually it wasn’t bad, you have to do it, so it’s good to have someone you enjoy talking to as she counts and keeps track of improvement. And she was very encouraging. I’m not a very patient patient and wanted everything to be up and running in two weeks instead of six or eight.

Since it’s my right knee I couldn’t drive until at least four weeks. Now I know why some senior citizens throw a fit when they get their car keys taken away from them. My husband was the best Uber ever. And he didn’t charge much. My friend Sally, who has had both knees replaced and one hip, also hauled me around to various events and meetings. She wasn’t thrilled when I commented on her driving. She said I sounded like her daughters. I decided to quit complaining when I realized I wasn’t close to home and walking wouldn’t be much fun.

So, just like all of you out there who have had new parts replace worn out ones, I too look forward to feeling 100% again and am grateful modern medicine allows us to get new parts.

Oh, and I found out Dr. Pappademos didn’t draw a daisy on my knee. He put his initials “PP”and “yes” on the knee that was being operated on. That way there would be no mistaking it for the knee that was replaced five years ago.