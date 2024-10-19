Flies in bakery & cafe, wrong bug spray, water issues found at Wichita KS food stores

Two businesses that serve or sell food in Wichita were out of compliance during food safety and lodging inspections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture from Oct. 6-12.

They were cited for a number of violations including not having hot water at sinks, flies contaminating surfaces that touch food, lettuce that wasn’t kept cold enough, insecticide that isn’t supposed to be used in businesses and more, according to inspection reports.

Information about the food establishments, as well as a summary of their violations, appears below. The businesses listed are in Sedgwick County. The list was compiled Oct. 16.

More than 30 establishments passed their inspections Oct. 6-12. A list of those also appears below. Some may have been non-compliant in previous weeks.

Business owners and managers can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com to comment on inspection results that appear in this story. Comments will be added to the online version of this article.

More details about inspections are in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases .

Out-of-compliance inspections

Capl Retail LLC , 4414 W. Maple in Wichita — Five violations on Oct. 10 during a routine inspection. Violations include not having a three-compartment sink available, no soap at the retail floor hand-washing sink, no paper towels at the retail floor hand-washing sink, hand-washing sink was being used for storage, the business was using insecticide rated for residential-only use. Next inspection: Oct. 20.

Sam’s Club , 6200 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita — Six violations on Oct. 10 during a complaint inspection. Violations include a missing cap piece on backflow prevention device at mop sink, bags of lettuce weren’t cold enough in cooler, water temperature wasn’t hot enough at three-compartment sinks, water wasn’t hot enough at hand-washing sink near chicken oven, fly contamination on clean pizza tray, flies in cafe and bakery areas. Next inspection: Oct. 20.

The violation summaries above were compiled and drafted with the help of AI tools. They were fact-checked for accuracy and edited by Wichita Eagle journalists.

Cockroaches, grease, old salsa, soda machine mold found at Wichita KS restaurants, stores

Buffet roaches. Dead mice on glue traps. Filth. Wichita KS restaurant inspections

How do businesses fail inspections?

Businesses fall out of compliance when they have too many violations, issues that can cause a foodborne illness, when a problem can’t be fixed right away, such as bug and rodent infestations, and more. But most violations are minor and are corrected while an inspection is taking place.

Typically, establishments are reinspected within 10 days to ensure they are following the rules.

It’s rare for a business to shut down over a failed inspection. But it can happen. Usually, closures are temporary, voluntary and due to major problems, such as sewage backups, pest infestations, and water or power outages.

The lists in this story include only businesses from Sedgwick County. But you can search food and lodging inspection results anywhere in Kansas at https://foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Complaint? Here’s how to submit it

If you see problems at a food or lodging establishment, you can file a complaint.

To notify the state about unsavory or questionable conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767 . You can also file a complaint at www.foodsafetykansas.org .

To report an illness you think was caused by a restaurant, food or event where food is served, contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 or www.foodsafetykansas.org .

Complaints about conditions at hotels and motels can be submitted at www.agriculture.ks.gov/public-resources/comments-complaints/lodging-complaint .

For more information about foodborne illnesses, visit www.foodsafety.gov .

These businesses passed inspections

54 Craft & Co. , 549 S. Rock Road in Wichita

, 549 S. Rock Road in Wichita Andale Elementary/Middle School , 500 W. Rush in Andale

, 500 W. Rush in Andale Andale High School , 700 W. Rush in Andale

, 700 W. Rush in Andale Benton Elementary School , 338 S. Woodchuck in Wichita

, 338 S. Woodchuck in Wichita Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar , 2244 N. Webb in Wichita

, 2244 N. Webb in Wichita Buffalo Wild Wings , 2413 N. Maize Road, Suite 105 in Wichita

, 2413 N. Maize Road, Suite 105 in Wichita China Town, 327 N. Hillside, Suite 100 in Wichita

327 N. Hillside, Suite 100 in Wichita Crown Uptown Theatre , 3207 E. Douglas in Wichita

, 3207 E. Douglas in Wichita Dillons Marketplace , 10222 W. 21st St. in Wichita

, 10222 W. 21st St. in Wichita Dodge Literacy Magnet Elementary School , 4801 W. Second St. in Wichita

, 4801 W. Second St. in Wichita Dragon City , 1353 S. Webb, Suite 103 in Wichita

, 1353 S. Webb, Suite 103 in Wichita Erie’s Corner , 2828 E. 21st St. in Wichita

, 2828 E. 21st St. in Wichita Golden Corral Buffet & Grill , 616 S. Ridge Road in Wichita

, 616 S. Ridge Road in Wichita Haysville High School/Tri-City Day School , 1975 W. Grand in Haysville

, 1975 W. Grand in Haysville Jump Start , 7115 W. 13th St. in Wichita

, 7115 W. 13th St. in Wichita Kensler Elementary School , 1030 N. Wilbur in Wichita

, 1030 N. Wilbur in Wichita KU School of Medicine-Wichita Store , 1010 N. Kansas in Wichita

, 1010 N. Kansas in Wichita Marchello’s Restaurant , 3107 S. Seneca in Wichita

, 3107 S. Seneca in Wichita Mexieolete R&F (mobile vendor/food truck), 1219 N. Broadway, Apt. D in Wichita

(mobile vendor/food truck), 1219 N. Broadway, Apt. D in Wichita Paranormal Cirque Mobile #1 (mobile vendor/food truck) at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

(mobile vendor/food truck) at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita Paranormal Cirque Mobile #2 (mobile vendor/food truck) at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita

(mobile vendor/food truck) at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita Premier Food Services at Airbus, 1855 N. Innovation in Wichita

at Airbus, 1855 N. Innovation in Wichita Premier Food Services at Amazon Fulfillment Center ICT 2, 7130 S. Broadway in Park City

at Amazon Fulfillment Center ICT 2, 7130 S. Broadway in Park City Premier Food Services at Dar Pro Solutions, 2050 N. Mosley in Wichita

at Dar Pro Solutions, 2050 N. Mosley in Wichita Premier Food Services at HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21st St. in Wichita

at HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21st St. in Wichita Premier Food Services at Life Care Center of Wichita, 622 N. Edgemoor in Wichita

at Life Care Center of Wichita, 622 N. Edgemoor in Wichita Red Robin , 7355 W. Taft in Wichita

, 7355 W. Taft in Wichita Rene’s Mexican Restaurant , 220 S. West St. in Wichita

, 220 S. West St. in Wichita Road Runner Mexican Fast Food , 2420 S. Oliver in Wichita

, 2420 S. Oliver in Wichita Sonic Drive-In , 200 S. Meridian in Valley Center

, 200 S. Meridian in Valley Center Super 8 by Wyndham Wichita North , 3741 N. Rock Road in Wichita

, 3741 N. Rock Road in Wichita Walgreens , 1330 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

, 1330 N. Woodlawn in Wichita Wendy’s , 2120 N. Woodlawn in Wichita

Note: Sometimes addresses listed — especially for mobile vendors and food trucks — are not where food is actually served to the public. Contact those establishments directly for specific service locations.

The west-side restaurant space that Bann Thai vacated over the summer now has a new tenant

West-side restaurant is about to close. Another restaurant will move in shortly after.

Update: Wichita’s longest-running Knolla’s Pizza is moving, but not for a few more weeks