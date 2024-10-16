Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Eagle

    With two popular stores at Douglas and Oliver, why not try a third?

    By Carrie Rengers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mz5Ug_0w8mW6SR00

    With the sad news of Maxine’s closure at Lincoln Heights Village, at Douglas and Oliver, there’s now happy news about an expansion of another popular business there.

    “I just couldn’t resist the opportunity,” Allison Baker said of taking the space.

    She owns the Vault Collection next door to the new 700-square-foot space, but she also owns Aspen Boutique across the street, and that’s her inspiration for the new store.

    Baker isn’t sharing exact details yet because she’s still figuring them out. She goes to market next week and said she’ll know more after that.

    In general, the store will be an extension of Aspen — it’ll even have a play on its name — with items that are complementary to the clothing, accessories and jewelry at the boutique. It won’t be the same, though.

    “It’s a cozy, fun-sized space. We just started the remodel last week.”

    Baker said she’s excited not only to be expanding but to be doing it in the historic center, which is celebrating its 75th year.

    “I love that center.”

    She also loves College Hill and Crown Heights.

    “I’m bullish on this neighborhood. . . . I am trying to be thoughtful about what’s already here.”

    Baker said she always wants to hear from customers about what they’d like in a store, but she’s moving fairly quickly, too.

    “I would love to be open this holiday season.”

    She said it depends on finding the right products and help for the store.

    “Hiring is not an easy task these days.”

    She said she has an amazing team at both her stores, which “certainly makes things much easier.”

    Since purchasing the then 34-year-old Aspen in February 2021 , Baker said she’s added 30 new product lines and is regularly culling and updating what she sells. She said she’s trying to appeal to a broad market, from longtime customers to new, younger ones.

    “I think of it as a place where mothers and daughters can shop together,” she said. “Everyone can find something.”

    Baker added children’s clothing, too.

    Though the new store is an Aspen spin-off, Baker said it’s helpful that it’s next to the Vault.

    As a lot of shop owners are experiencing, Baker said that “it has been a challenging year in terms of the economy without a doubt.”

    She said others have told her that’s because it’s an election year.

    Regardless, Baker, who previously was in business development and sales for Deloitte, said she likes her new career.

    “I am enjoying the whole experience, really.”

    If she weren’t, she said, “I wouldn’t be adding another store.”

    Look for more details on that store coming soon.

    As Baker builds on the Aspen brand in the area she loves, it makes sense to ask does that mean she won’t one day open in another area of town like, say, the west side?

    She’s as coy in her answer as she is in discussing her new place.

    “I learned a long time ago to never say never.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wichita man pleads guilty to murder in semi-pro football player’s killing 7 years ago
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Woman stole $70K from her great-uncle in Wichita. Now she’s going to prison
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Wichita woman dies after being hit by car while crossing road
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    ‘It smelled like rotten flesh’: Kansas woman dies, visits Hell, and then comes back to life to let us know what it was like
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    ‘People were really captivated by him’: Educators, coach remember Northwest High student
    The Wichita Eagle5 days ago
    Wichita police investigate two separate shootings after injured men show up at hospital
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Wichita police officer deleting emails when he fatally hit pedestrian, report says
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    K-State Q&A: How good of a rivalry can Wildcats re-create against Colorado Buffaloes?
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    It’s later than planned, but Barnes & Noble Booksellers finally has an opening date
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Next generation stepping up to keep St. George Lebanese dinner going ‘another 89 years’
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sedgwick County is counting homeless deaths for the first time. Here’s what to know.
    The Wichita Eagle4 days ago
    How Wichita North volleyball went from perennial losing team to ranked in Kansas
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Cockroaches, grease, old salsa, soda machine mold found at Wichita KS restaurants, stores
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Kansas town breaks 80-year-old record low. Here’s what’s ahead in Wichita-area forecast
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    ‘I’m gonna shoot someone’: Police show video and audio from fatal shooting near Wichita
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    80 for 80: Wichita artist celebrates milestone birthday by helping fight hunger
    The Wichita Eagle4 days ago
    Six new and soon-to-come sports and entertainment ventures in Wichita
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Of more than 2 million civilian federal workers, this Wichitan was named one of the three best
    The Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Wichita police identify man killed in weekend officer-involved shooting
    The Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    Restaurant at busy Rock Road intersection has just closed
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    McPherson County courthouse evacuated after ongoing threat by phone, police say
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Things get spooky in Wichita with October alternative film events
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Tax breaks for big businesses, but not small ones? | Opinion
    The Wichita Eagle5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Supermoon, comet and meteor shower all visible in Wichita soon. When do I look up?
    The Wichita Eagle5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy