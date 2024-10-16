With two popular stores at Douglas and Oliver, why not try a third?

With the sad news of Maxine’s closure at Lincoln Heights Village, at Douglas and Oliver, there’s now happy news about an expansion of another popular business there.

“I just couldn’t resist the opportunity,” Allison Baker said of taking the space.

She owns the Vault Collection next door to the new 700-square-foot space, but she also owns Aspen Boutique across the street, and that’s her inspiration for the new store.

Baker isn’t sharing exact details yet because she’s still figuring them out. She goes to market next week and said she’ll know more after that.

In general, the store will be an extension of Aspen — it’ll even have a play on its name — with items that are complementary to the clothing, accessories and jewelry at the boutique. It won’t be the same, though.

“It’s a cozy, fun-sized space. We just started the remodel last week.”

Baker said she’s excited not only to be expanding but to be doing it in the historic center, which is celebrating its 75th year.

“I love that center.”

She also loves College Hill and Crown Heights.

“I’m bullish on this neighborhood. . . . I am trying to be thoughtful about what’s already here.”

Baker said she always wants to hear from customers about what they’d like in a store, but she’s moving fairly quickly, too.

“I would love to be open this holiday season.”

She said it depends on finding the right products and help for the store.

“Hiring is not an easy task these days.”

She said she has an amazing team at both her stores, which “certainly makes things much easier.”

Since purchasing the then 34-year-old Aspen in February 2021 , Baker said she’s added 30 new product lines and is regularly culling and updating what she sells. She said she’s trying to appeal to a broad market, from longtime customers to new, younger ones.

“I think of it as a place where mothers and daughters can shop together,” she said. “Everyone can find something.”

Baker added children’s clothing, too.

Though the new store is an Aspen spin-off, Baker said it’s helpful that it’s next to the Vault.

As a lot of shop owners are experiencing, Baker said that “it has been a challenging year in terms of the economy without a doubt.”

She said others have told her that’s because it’s an election year.

Regardless, Baker, who previously was in business development and sales for Deloitte, said she likes her new career.

“I am enjoying the whole experience, really.”

If she weren’t, she said, “I wouldn’t be adding another store.”

Look for more details on that store coming soon.

As Baker builds on the Aspen brand in the area she loves, it makes sense to ask does that mean she won’t one day open in another area of town like, say, the west side?

She’s as coy in her answer as she is in discussing her new place.

“I learned a long time ago to never say never.”