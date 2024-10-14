Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Eagle

    Sedgwick County is counting homeless deaths for the first time. Here’s what to know.

    By Stefania Lugli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7hBX_0w5wYL6i00

    The deaths of more homeless residents are being counted this year after local officials implemented a formal process to identify them — the latest symptom of the intensifying conversation around homelessness in Wichita.

    As of September, 46 homeless people had been confirmed dead by Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center investigators. That’s more than the 42 that were counted all of last year through anecdotal numbers compiled via a collaboration between the Wichita Police Department, service providers and homeless advocates.

    The shift is the latest move to address homelessness in Wichita, following the opening of a new emergency winter shelter in a former elementary school, which city officials aspire to make a multi-agency campus, and amid talk of a “more aggressive” ordinance to remove homeless encampments.

    Homeless advocates have been requesting a more formal record of deaths for years, and the forensic science center decided this year to classify homeless people among its deceased following media reporting that highlighted the uncertainty surrounding past counts.

    When first presented with the data, registered nurse and homeless advocate Kathy Bowles leaned back in shock. “Oh my god,” she said.

    Bowles has been organizing an annual homeless memorial service since 2006. She is one of several people who have kept track of such deaths in an effort to honor at the end of each year the humanity lost.

    The 46 people the county has counted is double the number she’s compiled so far this year.

    Dr. Shelly Steadman, the director of the center, says the decision to start systematically identifying the homeless deceased began after an increase in data requests, citing an inquiry from The Journal in September 2023 as the first.

    The Journal and KMUW-FM, Wichita’s NPR affiliate, reported this year on the annual homeless memorial and how the Wichita Police Department and homeless advocates had to coordinate known deaths to determine how many died each year. After the publication of that story and another by another outlet in January, Steadman said she received emails from the city of Wichita and the county about who was responsible for such data, and that “spurred the need” to track the metric.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Lqi2_0w5wYL6i00

    The data helps paint a clearer picture of what affects the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness. A majority of those that died were killed by a drug overdose, or “toxicity” in the language of the coroner. Injuries to the brain, heart or lungs also got a mention.

    The data should be considered a sample size of deaths, as not every deceased individual in Sedgwick County is examined by the coroner. Plus, the determination of whether a person is homeless usually comes from environmental clues, such as whether a body was found in an encampment, or whether the police inform forensic investigators that they know the deceased was homeless.

    Each cause of death is determined by investigators at the center. However, records stop at what ultimately killed a person. For example, a 53-year-old homeless man died of a pontine, or brainstem, hemorrhage in June. It’s not known whether the hemorrhage was triggered by a history of high blood pressure, a head injury or a reaction to substance use.

    Like Bowles, Mandy Griffin, the director of operations for the ICT Street Team , and Jon Piper, the clinical care coordinator and paramedic, were also stunned by this year’s number. The ICT Street Team is a volunteer-run mobile clinic for the homeless that also keeps a tally of the dead.

    “This one should have never happened,” Piper said, pointing to the listing of an 80-year-old man who died from hypothermia in February. “I hate that. That’s a public safety problem.”

    Without death certificates or police records, Bowles, Griffin and Piper can only lend educated guesses as to the causes and manners of death. Someone died of cardiomegaly, an enlarged heart, which could be symptomatic of alcoholism. A few died of blood clots in the lungs, which could have occurred from CPR or from being sedentary. One man died of a brain injury, which could have been from substance use or a vehicle collision. (Last year, three homeless people were known to have died after being hit by cars.)

    “Generally, when you would look at a list of essentially 50 people (of the general public) that died, you’re going to see a lot more health conditions than drug use. So this is gonna stand out as a lot of drug use,” Griffin said. “But it also makes me wonder if there’s secondary things, like maybe the deaths aren’t all because of the drugs, but that’s kind of the easiest label, for lack of a better word.”

    The grim data reveals just how deadly homelessness can be. The homeless are commonly exposed to the elements, from sub-zero temperatures to 100-plus degree days, while lacking consistent, affordable access to medical care. Many homeless people also live with mental illness or substance use disorder, another layer of vulnerability.

    Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty said the data was very telling, but should be considered a baseline.

    “Data tells a story. We know it’s not complete data. We should consider this as a sample size if anything, but it allows us to pivot and to respond,” he said, adding that the data helps officials and policymakers determine what resources need to be prioritized when serving the homeless.

    The symptoms of substance use disorder among the homeless are numerous and often debilitating. If someone’s high a lot, basic needs become less of a priority. High blood pressure gets neglected. Basic wounds are ignored. Cardiac issues arise, both from a stimulant that’s ramping up one’s heart rate and the general stress of living outside.

    “There is a sense or urgency to do something. Because what’s happening all over the city, it’s not acceptable. This isn’t who we are,” Baty said. “It’s not acceptable to allow our most vulnerable to live on the streets without intervention.”

    Majority of homeless die from substance use

    The homeless, officials and medical professionals agree, are courted by drug dealers, which increases substance use in the community. Drugs killed people as young as 19 and as old as 67. While not every person experiencing homelessness uses drugs, substance use is common, and intervention is necessary to save lives.

    “I want people to have more compassion about substance use disorder, because it can happen to anybody,” Bowles said. “I think a lot of people are predisposed to having addictive personalities. There’s some genetics, but there’s also environmental. A lot of people out on the street right now were either in extreme poverty or in a family where there was substance use. Their life course is oftentimes set.”

    Griffin and Piper agreed that substance use jumped out as a leading cause of death when they saw the data.

    “Drug use, yeah, which is contributing to mental health. But nobody wants to look at that and realize the correlation: People with high drug use have several mental health issues,” Griffin said.

    “A lot of people self-medicate,” Piper added.

    Another nuance that Bowles wants the community to consider is the extreme addictive nature of the current drug supply.

    “It’s astronomical. They say the first time you use meth, you’re addicted. You crave it. It can very quickly come to a point where you need the methamphetamine to have emotions at all.

    “We have to look at some of the causes of why people use drugs rather than saying, ‘They made a choice.’ I think that’s patently unfair to just presume that everybody makes the choice to be dependent on a substance. It’s unfair to presume that anyone with a mental health disorder that’s on the street is there because they want to be,” she said.

    What all those interviewed take away from the data is that the homeless community needs targeted, compassionate intervention – fast.

    “Step one was to track. The benefit of all of this is there are now more resources coming. There’s a cohesive strategic plan coming,” Baty said, referencing Wichita’s upcoming multi-agency center to serve the homeless. “The most important, in my view, is that we changed the conversation around homelessness in this community.”

    Stefania Lugli writes for the KLC Journal , with a primary focus on homelessness issues in Wichita and Kansas. The Kansas Leadership Center Journal is a member of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative, a coalition of 11 newsrooms and community groups, including The Wichita Eagle.
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Martha Karr
    1d ago
    Don't do drugs...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wichita police officer deleting emails when he fatally hit pedestrian, report says
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Wichita man pleads guilty to murder in semi-pro football player’s killing 7 years ago
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    For months, man demanded Wichita pharmacy techs hand over drugs or get shot, DA says
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    Your voter guide to who is running for Sedgwick County Commission seats
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    The vacant Doma space is getting a new tenant — and so is the empty restaurant next door
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    22-year-old Wichita man arrested after fleeing fatal shooting at apartment, police say
    The Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    Man wanted after Texas police chief shot multiple times may be hiding in Wichita area
    The Wichita Eagle9 days ago
    Tire blows and Kansas bus with 30 kids on field trip catches fire
    The Wichita Eagle12 days ago
    Wichita woman booked into Florida jail after husband is shot during dispute at hotel
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    Woman stole $70K from her great-uncle in Wichita. Now she’s going to prison
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Wichita man traded gunfire with owner of smoke shop. He’s been sentenced
    The Wichita Eagle8 days ago
    McPherson County courthouse evacuated after ongoing threat by phone, police say
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Five Wichita football games to know: Goddard knocks off top-ranked Andover Central
    The Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas dies in accident that also injured her rodeo teammates
    The Wichita Eagle10 days ago
    ‘I’m gonna shoot someone’: Police show video and audio from fatal shooting near Wichita
    The Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Man wanted in Wichita convenience store shooting arrested after foot chase
    The Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Affidavit offers details about shooting outside Wichita elementary school
    The Wichita Eagle11 days ago
    Next generation stepping up to keep St. George Lebanese dinner going ‘another 89 years’
    The Wichita Eagle7 days ago
    It’s later than planned, but Barnes & Noble Booksellers finally has an opening date
    The Wichita Eagle6 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Wichita police identify man killed in weekend officer-involved shooting
    The Wichita Eagle2 days ago
    ‘People were really captivated by him’: Educators, coach remember Northwest High student
    The Wichita Eagle3 days ago
    'Good-hearted' Kansas high school student, 16, shot and killed by his mother in 'tragic incident'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Cockroaches, grease, old salsa, soda machine mold found at Wichita KS restaurants, stores
    The Wichita Eagle4 days ago
    Take a peek inside the new Sheet’s Creek restaurant, opening Monday at the Waterfront
    The Wichita Eagle12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy