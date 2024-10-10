Open in App
    • The Wichita Eagle

    It’s later than planned, but Barnes & Noble Booksellers finally has an opening date

    By Carrie Rengers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx7Mt_0w1O9N1q00

    In January, Barnes & Noble Booksellers told Have You Heard? it would open in the 25,000 square feet where Bed Bath & Beyond had been at NewMarket Square by late summer.

    That didn’t happen.

    Then, it looked like the New York chain was shooting for an October opening at the west-side center at 21st and Maize Road.

    Finally, now there’s a set opening date: Nov. 13.

    This will make the chain’s second Wichita store after the Barnes & Noble at Bradley Fair at 21st and Rock Road.

    The new store at NewMarket Square will look different than that one.

    Instead of dark wood and carpet and shorter fixtures with rows and rows of book shelves, the new store will be open and bright with taller fixtures.

    The chain has designed what it calls rooms within its new stores.

    Each genre of books will have its own room, and there will be multiple rooms for gifts and other items, such as notebooks, that the store sells.

    It’s designed to take shoppers on a journey through the store.

    There also will be a cafe with Starbucks coffee and a menu similar to the one in the Barnes & Noble at Bradley Fair. It’s designed to be a comfortable place to sit and read and recharge devices.

    Look for a sneak-peek video of the new Barnes & Noble closer to its opening.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOyh6_0w1O9N1q00
    A cafe that sells Starbucks will be part of the new Barnes & Noble Booksellers coming to NewMarket Square this summer. Courtesy photo

