    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ episode No. 4 was quite literally Chock-full of emotion

    By Carrie Rengers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeoMG_0w1O9M9700

    It was clear from the teasers for the fourth episode of “The Golden Bachelorette” that there was going to be some kind of drama with Wichita hometown favorite Chock Chapple , and there was, in fact, a roller coaster of emotion.

    Emotional whiplash may describe it better.

    The first footage from the two-hour show was of a tearful Chapple and Bachelorette Joan Vassos hugging on a bench — foreshadowing what was to come later in the broadcast.

    Then it was on to an uproarious striptease show led by the OG Chippendales — guys very close in age to the bachelor contestants, albeit a bit more chiseled.

    “This is my biggest fear,” Chapple said.

    Even Vassos mentioned how nervous she was for the guys.

    Chapple looked like a mature 007 in a tux and black cowboy hat.

    “Do I want to do this striptease? Hell no,” he said. “I wouldn’t have done this back home.”

    However, Chapple did note that “ladies like the tush,” and the grinding he did in front of Vassos seemed to indicate he didn’t mind the striptease much at all.

    “What a beautiful woman will get me to do.”

    To be clear, none of the guys went all the way, though Jonathan got close, surely to the delight of many viewers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1c0A_0w1O9M9700
    Is it completely gratuitous to show this photo of Jonathan performing his striptease on Wednesday night’s “Golden Bachelorette” show? Perhaps. You’re welcome. Gilles Mingasson/Disney

    In a private moment with Vassos, Chapple gushed about how crazy he is for her.

    Alone with just a camera, Chapple said, “I honestly feel she feels the same way.”

    He’s right. Vassos, also when alone with a camera, described the deep connection she’s forming with Chapple and how important it is following the death of her husband.

    “Chock is the first person that I . . . can picture a future with since John has passed away.”

    The next morning, however, Chapple was devastated to learn his mother had died. He explained it wasn’t entirely unexpected since she had stage IV cancer, though he didn’t expect it to be so soon.

    In a truly touching moment with his fellow bachelors, a deeply emotional Chapple said, “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better mother.”

    His friends — that’s what the other guys have turned into — were emotional, too.

    People can say what they want about cheesy reality television, but the feelings the men shared certainly seemed genuine.

    Unlike other incarnations of the Bachelor franchise, this one has so far been devoid of any backbiting or rudeness.

    The guys seem to genuinely like each other, and it was kind of sad to see a couple of them go this week, even if they weren’t quite right for Vassos.

    Gary and Charles, we’re looking at you.

    Chapple already had received a rose after the striptease, which guaranteed he’d be staying.

    When he left, it wasn’t clear if he’d be coming back.

    “I don’t want to go home,” he said.

    Vassos didn’t want him to either.

    “If Chock doesn’t return, he will always be a question,” she said.

    However, she also noted that she could see a future with more than one of the men.

    Still, when Chapple waltzed in the night of the rose ceremony, it was evident just who may mean the most to Vassos.

    “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you,” she told him.

    “Trust me, I’ve been thinking about us,” he told her.

    As the two sat on some steps catching up, they seemed naturally close, with Chapple draping his arm comfortably over Vassos’ leg.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLVKB_0w1O9M9700
    Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos following his return to “The Golden Bachelorette” after the death of his mother. Gilles Mingasson/Disney

    He confessed to her that he is afraid of being hurt.

    At this point, Chapple is getting some notice as a front-runner.

    It seems like he may think he is at this point, too.

    As he said privately to a camera, “I’d be crushed if Joan has stronger feelings for another guy.”

