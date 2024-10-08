Physician hopes his new kind of direct-care clinic catches on around Wichita

He said his goal is to serve adults such as the working poor, people who medically are underserved, the elderly and people with a lot of health needs.
Bezzant, who also is a hospitalist at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis among other places, said a big difference between Premonition and other direct-care clinics is that usually those clinics have family practice physicians, whereas he’s an internal medicine physician.
“We offer higher-level services.”
For conditions such as diabetes or heart or kidney failure, he said, “We manage all those in house.”
Bezzant said that’s not to take anything away from family practice doctors at other direct-care clinics that treat children and adults.
He said he’s a big fan of those doctors, many of whom helped start the direct-care industry.
“They’re the pioneers.”
Bezzant said the key to direct care now is creating a new kind of system that benefits patients “so we can . . . reset patient relationships.”
That’s in part why he chose the Premonition name.
“I’m trying to give people a peek of the future of what I hope primary care will look like.”
