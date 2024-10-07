Open in App
    Wichita man traded gunfire with owner of smoke shop. He’s been sentenced

    By Amy Renee Leiker,

    1 days ago

    A 24-year-old Wichita man will spend three years on probation over a shootout at a smoke shop at Harry and Broadway last fall.

    Rayquwon R. Brazil and the owner of M&M Smoke Shop, 328 E. Harry, were both hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Brazil went into the store around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2023, and drew a gun. The shop owner pulled his own gun in response and shot Brazil “somewhere between five and thirteen times” until he “was lying down and no longer a threat,” a probable cause affidavit released in the case says.

    Brazil fired back and hit the shop owner in the leg.

    Stories differ about why Brazil went into the smoke shop that night.

    The shop owner told police Brazil demanded “all the money in the register” and pointed the gun at him to try to force him to comply, the affidavit says.

    Brazil said he went to the shop with a gun to confront the owner after catching his girlfriend behind the counter with him earlier in the evening and never intended to rob the store.

    Brazil pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery on June 27. He was sentenced Monday by Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin Mark Smith.

    The probation sentence carries an underlying prison term of 41 months, which Brazil could be ordered to serve if he violates the conditions of his probation, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said by email.

    “Judge Smith sentenced Brazil to probation based on the defendant’s age, lack of criminal history, and support he has in the community,” Dillon said.

    In a motion, Brazil’s lawyer wrote that probation would allow Brazil “to continue working and contributing to society, and paying costs and restitution.” The lawyer called Brazil’s crimes a “terrible mistake” but said he “poses no threat to public safety and the community.”

    Brazil was originally charged with aggravated battery and attempted aggravated robbery, but prosecutors dismissed the latter charge in exchange for his guilty plea, his plea agreement says.

    Rayquwon Rayjion Brazil, at the time of his arrest Courtesy/Sedgwick County Jail

