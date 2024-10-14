Open in App
    Absentee voting, initiative petitions and voter roll audits: Secretary of state candidates Denny Hoskins and Barbara Phifer on running Missouri’s elections

    By Meg Cunningham,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pihSR_0w629BPA00

    Missourians will have the chance to choose a new top elections official when they cast ballots for secretary of state on Nov. 5.

    State Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg and state Rep. Barbara Phifer of Kirkwood are running to replace current Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. While the candidates will primarily run Missouri’s elections , they will also be responsible for some library administration, securities and business registration.

    The Beacon contacted Hoskins, the Republican, and Phifer, the Democrat, to learn more about their stances on the responsibilities of the secretary of state’s office. Here are their responses.

    What legislation do you support related to absentee voting?

    Hoskins : I believe the absentee voting process as it currently stands is easy to use, and I do not have any changes I would like to see made.

    Phifer : I firmly support legislation that expands access to absentee voting, making it easier for Missourians to exercise their right to vote, regardless of their personal circumstances. Additionally, we need to improve the absentee ballot process to ensure security without creating unnecessary barriers, such as mandating signature verification reforms and ensuring absentee ballot drop boxes are widely available.

    What legislation do you support related to mail-in ballots?

    Hoskins : I believe that mail-in voting should be allowed only in limited circumstances: for the military; for those who are going to be out of district on Election Day; and for those who are too infirm to make it to vote in person. The use of mail-in ballots should not be expanded.

    Phifer : I support expanding the use of mail-in ballots for all Missouri voters. The 2020 pandemic showed us the value of safe, accessible and convenient voting by mail. We should make permanent the expanded mail-in voting provisions that were temporarily in place during that election, and ensure that all registered voters automatically receive a mail-in ballot for every election, should they choose this option. To ensure confidence in the system, we must pair this with robust but sensible security measures, like tracking systems for voters to follow their ballots and ensuring efficient ballot processing to avoid delays in counting.

    What legislation do you support related to audits of voter rolls?

    Hoskins : Voter rolls should be audited regularly to remove deceased voters and those who are no longer at the address they have registered with local election authorities. I will support legislation to ensure voter rolls are regularly audited and cleaned.

    Phifer : I support regular audits of voter rolls to maintain their accuracy while ensuring no eligible voter is improperly purged. We must ensure that these audits are transparent and nonpartisan, relying on data rather than subjective criteria. Any legislation aimed at auditing voter rolls should provide safeguards against accidental disenfranchisement and offer clear paths for individuals who are improperly removed to restore their voting rights promptly. An inclusive democracy requires making it easy to vote and hard to cheat, without sacrificing either.

    What legislation do you support related to initiative petitions or petition gatherers?

    Hoskins : I believe that the initiative process is being abused and we must ensure special interest groups stop treating our state constitution like a statute book. We must adopt standards to ensure any measure put on the ballot has widespread support across the state, rather than allowing measures to win solely due to large vote margins in urban Missouri. We must also reduce the incentive for fraud by getting rid of pay-per-signature.

    Phifer : I support protecting the initiative petition process in Missouri, which has been a crucial tool for citizens to directly shape their government. Recent efforts to raise the threshold for signature collection or impose burdensome regulations on petition gatherers undermine our democratic rights. I advocate for legislation that maintains the current thresholds while ensuring transparency in the process. We should also protect the right of citizens to gather signatures in public spaces without facing unnecessary restrictions or intimidation, while preventing fraudulent practices.

    What policies would you pursue related to ESG (environmental, social and governance standards) in investing?

    Hoskins : I believe that financial advisers in our state who wish to use ESG investing must be required to advise their customers that they are using ideology, not financial common sense, to guide investment decisions. I believe that using ESG criteria in business is irresponsible and Missourians deserve to know when investment companies are trying to force this ideology on them.

    Phifer : Missouri should embrace ESG standards as part of a responsible approach to business and governance. ESG investing helps ensure that companies operate sustainably, respect human rights and contribute positively to society. I oppose the politicization of ESG and any efforts, like those of my predecessor, to curtail its application in the investment sphere. Instead, I would advocate for policies that encourage transparency and accountability in how businesses meet environmental and social responsibilities while making sure that investors are informed about how their funds impact communities and the planet.

    What policies would you pursue related to libraries?

    Hoskins : I do not think that any library that allows children to access indecent materials should receive state funding, and I will work to make sure these libraries are identified and held accountable.

    Phifer : Libraries are cornerstones of our communities, providing access to knowledge and resources for all Missourians. I will fight any attempts to ban books or limit access to information. Local library boards should retain control over their libraries, free from political interference, but they should be supported by the state to ensure they have the funding and resources they need to thrive. As secretary of state, I would work to ensure that every Missouri library has the means to offer robust programming and services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

    What policies would you pursue related to business registration?

    Hoskins : I will prioritize improvements to the website to make it easier to use and easier to understand.

    Phifer : The secretary of state’s office must ensure that business registration is easy, efficient and accessible to all Missourians. I would prioritize streamlining the process to make it less cumbersome, including expanding online services and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. Additionally, I would work to lower registration fees for small businesses and startups, and provide more resources for entrepreneurs, especially those in underserved communities. Business registration should foster economic growth and innovation, not be an obstacle.

    The post Absentee voting, initiative petitions and voter roll audits: Secretary of state candidates Denny Hoskins and Barbara Phifer on running Missouri’s elections appeared first on The Beacon .

