Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wichita Beacon

    How do I view my sample ballot? Your Missouri and Kansas guide

    By Blaise Mesa,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rA0s_0w6295C300

    Odds are most Kansans and Missourians know their state legislative districts for about one day every two years — the day they are headed to the polls or mailing their ballot.

    The November elections are approaching, which means it’s once again time to figure out what races you vote in. Thankfully, modern technology never forgets who your elected officials are, where you should vote and what your sample ballot looks like.

    How do I find my sample ballot in Kansas?

    Open your web browser of choice and go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView . It’s an official website even though it doesn’t end with “.gov.”

    You’ll see this screen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZ4ST_0w6295C300

    From there, follow the prompts on the screen and enter your information. The only information you need to share is your name and birthday. Click the big blue “Look Up” button once all your information is entered.

    You will then land on a screen that looks like this.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIvdQ_0w6295C300

    The screenshot above is zoomed out to show the full page. You’ll need to scroll down until you see the “Sample Ballots” section (it is circled above).

    Click the hyperlink and you’ll be able to see your November ballot.

    How do I see who is on my Missouri ballot?

    Open your web browser of choice and go to https://voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov/portal/ . You’ll know it is an official government website because of the “.gov” marker in the URL.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUOnO_0w6295C300

    You’ll land on this screen. Follow the prompts on screen and add your information. Voters in Jackson County will need to note if they are inside the Kansas City limits or just in the county itself. That’s because the Kansas City Board of Elections has jurisdiction only over elections within city limits.

    Once your information is entered, press submit and you’ll be taken to this screen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxp5J_0w6295C300

    Just click “View Candidates & Issues” and you’ll find your sample ballot.

    The post How do I view my sample ballot? Your Missouri and Kansas guide appeared first on The Beacon .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton in Florida has a new name after heroic rescue
    The Independent4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    More than 100 members of Congress call for US to ‘suspend’ controversial health study on alcohol
    New York Post5 days ago
    Popular Food Recalled In Missouri Over Risk Of Causing 'Serious' Infections
    KSD 93.7 The Bull1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Trazodone Oral Tablet Interactions: Alcohol, Medications, and Others
    Healthline5 days ago
    A Neighbor Grew Worried When Iowa Family Didn't Come Out for Morning Chores. They'd Been Murdered with an Axe Overnight
    People2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy