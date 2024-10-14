How do I view my sample ballot? Your Missouri and Kansas guide

Odds are most Kansans and Missourians know their state legislative districts for about one day every two years — the day they are headed to the polls or mailing their ballot.

The November elections are approaching, which means it’s once again time to figure out what races you vote in. Thankfully, modern technology never forgets who your elected officials are, where you should vote and what your sample ballot looks like.

How do I find my sample ballot in Kansas?

Open your web browser of choice and go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView . It’s an official website even though it doesn’t end with “.gov.”

You’ll see this screen.

From there, follow the prompts on the screen and enter your information. The only information you need to share is your name and birthday. Click the big blue “Look Up” button once all your information is entered.

You will then land on a screen that looks like this.

The screenshot above is zoomed out to show the full page. You’ll need to scroll down until you see the “Sample Ballots” section (it is circled above).

Click the hyperlink and you’ll be able to see your November ballot.

How do I see who is on my Missouri ballot?

Open your web browser of choice and go to https://voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov/portal/ . You’ll know it is an official government website because of the “.gov” marker in the URL.

You’ll land on this screen. Follow the prompts on screen and add your information. Voters in Jackson County will need to note if they are inside the Kansas City limits or just in the county itself. That’s because the Kansas City Board of Elections has jurisdiction only over elections within city limits.

Once your information is entered, press submit and you’ll be taken to this screen.

Just click “View Candidates & Issues” and you’ll find your sample ballot.

