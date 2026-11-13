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Billings Clinic-Logan Health rebrands as One Sky Health
By TAYLOR INMAN,10 days ago
Billings Clinic-Logan Health will now be called One Sky Health in the latest milestone following the healthcare system's merger in 2023. CEO Dr. Clint Seger said there's an obvious nod to "big sky country" in the name, but the brand name goes beyond that regional moniker. "The sky connects all of us, we all are part of it, and nobody owns the sky. So that's a unique part of that element. The 'one' really speaks to our desire to have a single, unified healthcare delivery system across the state that is interconnected," Seger said. One Sky Health covers 25 regional hospitals and clinics across Montana and Wyoming, which includes the region’s first level I trauma center in Billings. Over the last three years, the organizations have made strides to connect their wide-reaching network of services, reorganize their administrative structure and have the entire system on one electronic health platform. "Part of this event is a little celebration of the work that has happened over the last three years, which is not a small thing," Seger said. Seger announced the brand change to employees on Tuesday while the entire system made the official switchover. Though the name change begins immediately, signage