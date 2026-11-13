undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Candlelight vigil in Eureka honors shooting victims, veterans
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER,8 days ago
Residents from Lincoln County paid their respects to a pair of Eureka area residents who lost their lives two weeks ago in a senseless shooting. The group gathered at the Lincoln County School District Track facility on Veterans Day for a candlelight vigil and honor circle in memory of Merrisa Marie Walker and deputy Ryan Terpsma as well as veterans and first responders. Walker, a 46-year-old mother, and Terpsma, 28, were shot and killed at a residence just south of town in the early evening hours of Friday, Oct. 30. Eureka Police officer Dave Steed, recovering from the shooting, Mayor Sonya Richardson as well as Walker's daughter, one of her sisters and Cowboy Church Pastor Sean Tribble spoke. Tribble is a former member of the Eureka Police Department. Lindsey Strom, one of Merrisa's sisters, spoke of her guilt, thanked the community for its support while describing her sibling as a hero. "I lost my sister, my best friend, deputy Ryan Terpsma, we've lost so much, but thank you for your love and support," Strom said. "She died a hero because she wanted to keep her family safe as did deputy Terpsma. "This has been so devastating for our family, for
3