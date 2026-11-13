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Accused child killer appears in court; more horrific details revealed
8 days ago
A Rexford woman accused of killing her 3-year-old niece earlier this year made her initial appearance in Lincoln County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon in front of Judge Jay Sheffield. Tina Marie Mergenthaler, 57, is charged in Lincoln County with one felony count of deliberate homicide, one felony count of witness tampering and one felony count of evidence tampering. The defendant heard the charges against her and Sheffield explained her Constitutional rights to her. The judge ordered that Mergenthaler have no contact with witnesses, victims or anyone associated with the case. County attorney Marcia Boris sought bail of $5 million, arguing Mergenthaler was a flight risk due to her leaving the jurisdiction and not having contact with anyone for three months. Boris also cited what she termed the horrific nature of the offenses and the witness tampering accusation. Mergenthaler seemed a bit dumbstruck when Boris sought a $5 million bail. Sheffield, who ordered no bond when he signed the arrest warrant, didn’t make any changes. The defendant said she understood the proceedings. When Judge Sheffield asked Mergenthaler if she would hire an attorney or have one appointed to her by the state Office of the Public Defender (OPD), she said she