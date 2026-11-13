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Kootenai Stargazers to meet Nov. 20; meteor shower Nov. 17-18
By The Western News,8 days ago
The Kootenai Stargazers Astronomy Club will be holding its monthly meeting Friday, Nov. 20 in the conference room of Achievements, at 104 Mineral Ave., Libby. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 7 pm. Attendees are asked to enter through the back door. Also, here are some things in November's night skies. Throughout the month, Mars and Jupiter will appear close together in the pre-dawn sky, being but 1.2 degrees apart on Nov. 15 and 16, a striking color contrast with Mars glowing red-orange and Jupiter bright white! It will be visible with the naked eye but better with binoculars. Leonid Meteor Shower will be in full force Nov. 17-18! There will be up to 15 meteors per hour. It is recommended to seek dark skies. Then, to cap the month off in style, Tuesday, Nov. 24, there will be a full Supermoon! It is the the second of 2026 this time brighter! It also known as the Beaver Moon.