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Mule deer harvest increases across Northwest Montana
By The Western News,8 days ago
Harvest numbers at northwest Montana check stations showed some encouraging movement through the third week of the general season, with mule deer buck harvest increasing compared to last year and elk harvest remaining relatively steady. Through the third weekend of general season, 4,832 hunters passed through the four regional check stations. Hunters have reported 269 white-tailed deer, 48 mule deer bucks and 32 elk. The overall percentage of hunters with game is 7.2%, compared to 8.3% in 2025. Warm weather is likely contributing to slower harvest as deer are less active, moving more at night. Harvest is expected to increase as weather cools and the rut intensifies. Check stations are open on weekends during general season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset. The northwest Montana stations are located at U.S. Highway 2 West of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney. Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter whether they harvested an animal or not. The counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken. Northwest Montana (Region 1) Hunting Season Reminders