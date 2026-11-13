undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
County officials choose Zwang for Justice of Peace
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER,8 days ago
Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang is ready to become the next Justice of the Peace for the municipality after his appointment to the position Oct. 28 by the county commissioners. Current Justice Jay Sheffield is retiring after 18 years on the job. Scott B. Johnson, a local attorney who works as an assistant public defender at Montana Office of Public Defender, also applied. He has practiced law for 22 years, including the last 10 in Montana. Johnson, a 1978 graduate of Glasgow High School in Montana, earned a Masters of Science degree in Physics and Astronomy and a Bachelor degree in Physics at Brigham Young. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law in 2003. Zwang said he felt honored to begin his law career in his home town and that it will continue here. I’m excited to get started,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure and a honor to begin my career here in public service and I’m happy that it continues. “I like being here, my family is here, I care about the community and it’s great to be a public servant,” Zwang said. A Libby native, Zwang is a 2006