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Kalispell man accused in Eureka killings is dead
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER,4 days ago
A Kalispell man accused in the shooting deaths of two Eureka residents, one a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy, is dead. According to a press release on the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Missoula County Detention Facility officers responded to Matthew D. Dye’s cell on Wednesday evening after observing he appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency Detention medical staff responded, assessed Dye and requested he be transported to the hospital by ambulance. During EMS transport, Dye became unresponsive and life-saving measures were initiated. Dye was pronounced deceased at St. Patrick's Hospital. Following standard operating procedures of an in-custody death, county Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen requested the City of Missoula Police Department conduct the investigation into Dye's death. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all video and documentation have been provided to Missoula police and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroners are conducting coroner duties. “The care, safety and well-being of every individual entrusted to our custody is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we remain committed to these high standards,” said Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen. More information will be released in coordination with Lake County Sheriff’s Office and City of
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