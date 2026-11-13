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West Virginia
Governor Morrisey Announces Historic $17 Billion Energy Investment, and an additional $7.5 Billion Commitment to Coal Plants
By WV Daily News,4 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVDN) – Governor Patrick Morrisey announced Appalachian Power’s $17 billion investment in new natural gas-fired electricity generation and a separate $7.5 billion commitment to upgrade existing coal-fired power plants, advancing his administration’s efforts to lower energy costs, strengthen reliability, and expand West Virginia’s electricity supply.
“West Virginia has some of the greatest energy resources in the country, and our people should benefit from them,” said Governor Morrisey. “Families are struggling with rising costs, and too many are seeing more of their paychecks consumed by electric bills. We’re tackling that problem from both directions, helping families reduce their energy use while increasing the supply of affordable, reliable electricity.”
Appalachian Power’s $17 billion investment will add 3 gigawatts of natural gas-fired generation, with all new capacity expected to be operational by 2031. The investment is expected to create approximately 2,050 construction jobs and 100 permanent jobs. The announcement surpasses the approximately 2.9-gigawatt John Amos Power Plant announcement from the early 1970s as the largest single power generation announcement by capacity in West Virginia history. Appalachian Power also committed $7.5 billion toward upgrading its coal-fired power plants through 2050.
The expansion will move forward under Governor Morrisey’s ratepayer protection pledge, ensuring that infrastructure costs associated with these new developments are not shifted onto existing residential and business customers. Electricity prices will not rise because of these initiatives.
The new generation brings the total announced since the Governor launched his 50 by 50 initiative in September 2025 to 11.67 gigawatts, representing more than 34 percent of the additional capacity needed to reach 50 gigawatts by 2050. With the $17 billion generation investment, West Virginia has now announced $113.6 billion in private-sector investment and 21,030 projected jobs since October 2025.
“While other states are restricting energy production and retiring reliable power plants, West Virginia is increasing its energy supply,” said Governor Morrisey. “By protecting our existing generation and building the capacity we’ll need for decades to come, we will strengthen reliability, create good-paying jobs, and work toward more affordable electricity for West Virginia families and businesses.”
The Governor also highlighted Google’s $10 million Energy Impact Program, including an initial $1 million investment through the West Virginia Office of Energy to help families in Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, and Lincoln counties make home repairs necessary to qualify for energy rebates, while supporting efficiency improvements for local governments and nonprofits.
More than 1,400 West Virginians have applied for the state’s Home Energy Rebate programs since their launch just over a month ago. The first participant, Cabell County resident Judy Fry, saw her monthly electric bill fall 34 percent following upgrades completed at no cost to her, saving $102 in her first month.
Other Office of Energy initiatives include GRID upgrades expected to improve reliability for more than 23,000 customers and 99 critical facilities, and energy efficiency improvements benefiting more than 70 local governments and nonprofits across 33 counties.
The post Governor Morrisey Announces Historic $17 Billion Energy Investment, and an additional $7.5 Billion Commitment to Coal Plants appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.