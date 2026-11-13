CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVDN) — Emergency crews have reached 65% containment on the 275-acre Kessel Fire at Cacapon Resort State Park in Morgan County, according to a Thursday evening update from the West Virginia Division of Forestry and local emergency officials.

On Thursday, Division of Forestry crews and local contractors cut a dozer line and completed protective back-burns between the fire and homes along Boulders Springs and Park Side Place. Crews also maintained existing containment lines, though weather delayed planned back-burns on the south side until Friday.

“Our forestry crews, flight teams and supporting fire crews are making steady progress holding and expanding containment lines despite tough weather,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “Keeping the public and our responders safe is our top priority. Please respect all park closures and follow state burning guidelines.”

The coordinated response includes crews from the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the West Virginia National Guard, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, local fire departments and supporting firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania

Crews will watch the fire lines overnight, and more Division of Forestry personnel will arrive overnight and Friday morning to help. On Friday, Nov. 13, crews plan to finish the southern back-burns, cut down or secure burning trees and put out remaining hot spots.

A West Virginia National Guard helicopter will return Friday to drop water on hot spots, and temporary airspace restrictions are expected during flights. Local fire departments remain ready to assist while handling normal emergency calls in Morgan County.

The Overlook Trail north of the Batt Picnic Shelter and the Upper Lake at Cacapon Resort State Park remain closed so crews have clear access to water. The Berkeley Springs Fire Department also noted that crews have plenty of supplies and no longer need snack or drink donations.

The Division of Forestry urges everyone to use caution with outdoor burning and follow state burning guidelines – wvforestry.com/fire-laws/.

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