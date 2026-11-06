Carnegie Hall Calendar of Events: Nov. 2026

Lewisburg, W.Va. (WVDN) – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6: WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – Mainstage performance on Friday, November 6, at 7 p.m., with a candlelit performance by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Timeless Melodies features selections from Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, and Mozart. Tickets are $45/adults and $20/students. Enjoy Club Carnegie in the Board Room before the concert from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar and snacks available.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11: A TRIBUTE TO VETERANS – Free Special Event on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 p.m., with A Tribute To Veterans with the 249 th Army Band. Free General Admission. First come, first served. Doors open at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13: CARNEGIE HALL ARTWALK – Join Carnegie Hall for the Carnegie Hall Artwalk on Friday, November 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., featuring new exhibits by Sarah Lopez, Bob Fisher, Karen Smith, Barbara Stanley, and Michael Danko. The event will also feature live music, refreshments, and a cash bar. The Carnegie Hall Artwalk is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4: WEST VIRGINIA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – Mainstage Performance on Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m., featuring The Sound of the Season by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $45/adults and $20/students. Enjoy Club Carnegie in the Board Room before the concert from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free admission. Cash bar and snacks available.

For tickets or more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV. Thanks to the Carnegie Cardinal Fund, Greenbrier County Students attend for free, but still must reserve a seat.

ROTATING GALLERIES:

OLD STONE ROOM GALLERY – Next up! Sarah Lopez Thomas. Artwalk: November 13

MUSEUM GALLERY – Next up! Bob Fisher and Karen Smith. Artwalk: November 13

LOBBY GALLERY – Next up! Barbara Stanley. Artwalk: November 13

BOARD ROOM GALLERY – TBA

PERMANENT EXHIBIT:

ARTS FROM THE ASHES: THE HISTORY OF CARNEGIE HALL – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission

Carnegie Hall Box Office and Galleries are open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

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