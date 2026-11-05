Gov. Morrisey Announces WVSOM’s Role in Restoring Labor and Delivery Services in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – During a visit to the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) , West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that the school will play a role in help ing to restore l abor and delivery services a t Vandalia Health CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center ( GVMC ) .

Additionally, WVSOM will help establish a women’s health and birthing center in Greenbrier County in partnership with Rainelle Medical Center and the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership.

The projects will receive a combined $4 million in funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) , a federal initiative that empowers states to strengthen rural communities by improving health care access, quality and outcomes by transforming the health care delivery ecosystem.

In the Nov. 5 announcement, Morrisey outlined a letter of intent to create an Academic Integration Agreement between WVSOM and Vandalia Health . Under the agreement, the school will become Vandalia Health ’ s primary academic affiliation, with implementation beginning in phases in July 2027 . The partnership will allow for expanded residency programs , including the establish ment of a rural obstetrics training program in Greenbrier County to help recruit and retain physicians.

“ It is my pleasure to announce the reopening of labor and delivery services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center ,” Morrisey said. “ This partnership between WVSOM and Vandalia Health connect s the state’s largest medical school with one of our largest health care systems. That’s going to expand clinical opportunities for a host of different specialties , including maternal health .”

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said the agreement benefits the state and community in addition to the medical school .

“ These effort s strengthen our relationships with Vandalia Health CAMC and with Rainelle Medical Center. The maternal health care initiative is a great example of what can happen when people come together to solve important problems for our communities . WVSOM is also excited about the opportunities the Academic Integration Agreement offers our students,” he said.

Morrisey said the reestablishment of these services at GVMC will help serve the broader goal of retaining and increasing the state’s population .

“ West Virginia is poised for a comeback on so many levels ,” he said . “ The vision we’ve had to transform West Virginia has been about growing the population, keeping our people here and showing that this is the best place for young families. That can’t happen if you don’t have labor and delivery services . ”

During the announcement, Morrisey acknowledged Greenbrier County ’ s legislative delegation, including Senators Jack Woodrum and Vince Deeds and Delegates Ray Canterbury and Jeff Campbell. Morrisey thanked them for their work in helping resolve the maternal health care issue.

The women’s health and birthing center , to be established in partnership with Rainelle Medical Center , will provide prenatal and postpartum care, women’s health support, lactation support , telehealth and other services . It will be West Virginia ’s second freestanding birthing center .

T ogether , the two initiatives will bring a stronger maternal health care system to Greenbrier County , Morrisey said.

“ The birthing center is going to provide an option for mothers with low-risk pregnancies ,” he said . “ But for a mother who need s more advanced care, services like epidural s , C-section s , emergency treatment and hospital-based obstetrics will be available right here in your neighborhood .”

Noting that the RHTP funds originated at the federal level, Nemitz acknowledged support from West Virginia ’ s congressional delegation.

“WVSOM appreciates that our federal delegation supported funding for this effort. Our thanks go to U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice and to U.S. Representatives Carol Miller and Riley Moore,” he said.

Drema Hill, Ph.D., WVSOM’s chief operations officer, spearheaded efforts to secure RHTP funding through the school’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs. She said projects like these are important in building partnerships between WVSOM and community organizations while creating impactful health-focused resources for West Virginians.

“ I am excited to see state and local partners working together to bring comprehensive obstetric care back to our community. I can’t thank Gov ernor Morrisey enough for his role in making it happen ,” Hill said.

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