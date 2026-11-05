Governor Morrisey Announces 52 New Opportunity Zones to Attract Private Investment, Create Jobs Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVDN) – Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has certified 52 census tracts across 32 West Virginia counties as Opportunity Zones, providing new federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs, and revitalize communities throughout the Mountain State.

“West Virginia is attracting record levels of private investment, and we want to make sure communities in every corner of our state have an opportunity to share in that growth,” said Governor Morrisey. “These new Opportunity Zones give us another tool to bring investment into communities that need it, create good-paying jobs, and help local businesses grow. We’re building an economy where more West Virginians can find opportunity close to home.”

The announcement builds on West Virginia’s record-breaking economic development momentum, with more than $96 billion in announced private investment and more than 19,000 projected jobs over the past year. The new designations will help attract additional private capital into communities across the state, supporting industrial development, business expansion, housing, and infrastructure improvements.

Under the Opportunity Zones 2.0 program, investors who reinvest eligible capital gains through Qualified Opportunity Funds can receive federal tax benefits designed to encourage long-term investment in designated communities.

The program also provides enhanced incentives for qualifying rural investments. Investments through Qualified Rural Opportunity Funds can receive a 30% basis increase after five years, compared with 10% for standard Qualified Opportunity Funds. Qualifying rural properties also benefit from a reduced substantial improvement requirement of 50%, rather than 100%.

The West Virginia Division of Economic Development coordinated the state’s selection process, reviewing nominations from local economic development authorities, county commissions, and regional planning councils. Priority was given to areas with strong potential for business investment, infrastructure development, and long-term job creation.

The designated census tracts are located in 32 counties across West Virginia: Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Upshur, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to Governor Morrisey for approving the nomination of Hampshire County’s eastern gateway as an Opportunity Zone. Our Route 50 corridor, anchored by the Capon Bridge Industrial and Technology Park on Smokey Hollow Road, serves as a vital eastern front door for West Virginia. This Opportunity Zone designation will attract targeted private capital to our industrial park, support local entrepreneurs, and create quality jobs while preserving the rural character that makes Hampshire County so special.”

– Delegate David Cannon (R – Hampshire)

“Governor Morrisey’s Opportunity Zone designation unlocks extraordinary potential for Wood County. We have a monumental 30.9-acre, 2.7-million-square-foot industrial riverfront site with direct rail, river, and I-77/US-50 access ripe for modern logistics and manufacturing, alongside historic downtown assets like 714 Market Street and Campbell Plaza. This designation gives us the competitive edge to attract investment and catalyze our economy.”

– Lindsey Piersol, Executive Director, Wood County Economic Development Office

“The Wood County Commission thanks Governor Morrisey for helping us move this project forward. Hand-in-hand with the Wood County Development Authority, we all hope to see success and growth here in Wood County. We appreciate the Governor’s efforts for our community and state. We all look forward to a bright future here in West Virginia.”

– Blair Couch, Commissioner, Wood County Commission

“On behalf of Kanawha County, thank you to Governor Morrisey for approving key Opportunity Zone tracts in our area. Whether we’re creating workforce housing, bringing new investment to our central business district and historic Elk City, or reinforcing our industrial powerhouse investment areas along the Kanawha River, this designation fuels private sector investment across our state’s capital county, generating jobs and vibrant communities for our citizens.”

– Austin Gessel, Commissioner, Kanawha County Commission

“Announcements like this spur economic growth. The designation of Opportunity Zones in Kanawha County represents an exciting opportunity to attract new investment, encourage collaboration between public and private partners, and create meaningful job opportunities for our residents. By working together to build on our region’s strengths, we can continue to foster an environment where businesses thrive, communities grow, and more West Virginians have the opportunity to build their futures right here at home. We thank Governor Morrisey for his leadership on this important initiative.”

– Mara Boggs, President & CEO, Charleston Area Alliance

“Governor Morrisey’s approval of Opportunity Zone tracts in Berkeley County represents an important step forward in our continued economic development efforts. This designation will help attract new investment, strengthen our growing manufacturing and technology sectors, and create additional opportunities for high-quality, good-paying jobs.”

– Jennifer Smith, Executive Director, Berkeley County Development Authority

“I want to thank Governor Morrisey for recognizing the tremendous development opportunities across Harrison County and approving our Opportunity Zones. This designation gives developers an additional driver with which to rehabilitate historic landmarks like the Waldo Hotel and Goff Building, driving new commerce and vibrant downtown living to Clarksburg and the surrounding area, and build out our industrial corridor.”

– Dave Hinkle, Commissioner, Harrison County Commission

“Governor Morrisey’s approval of Opportunity Zones for Harrison County provides an invaluable incentive to accelerate both downtown restoration and industrial investment. In our Glen Elk and Pinnickinnick rail corridors, we have over a dozen prime industrial properties ready for modern manufacturing and distribution tenants. Opportunity Zone capital will directly spur capital deployment and high-paying jobs in our county and throughout the region.”

– Amy Haberbosch-Wilson, Executive Director, Harrison County Economic Development Corporation

“The BDC appreciates Governor Morrisey’s support for Brooke and Hancock counties through these Opportunity Zone designations. From expanding industry at Beech Bottom Industrial Park to bringing buildings back into productive use in downtown Weirton, we’re working to turn our region’s assets into new opportunities. This program gives us another tool to attract private investment, support local businesses, and create good-paying jobs in the Northern Panhandle.”

– Anthony Clements, Executive Director, Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle

“I want to thank Governor Morrisey for including McDowell County in the Opportunity Zone program. Having this designation gives McDowell County the competitive platform we need to attract investment and employers and create more opportunity for our residents.”

– Michael Brooks, President, McDowell County Commission

“The Greenbrier County Commission offers our appreciation to Governor Morrisey for nominating our tracts as Opportunity Zones. From expanding our outdoor recreation economy in White Sulphur Springs and Greenbrier State Forest to developing a planned $5 million Family Activity Center, this program ensures our region attracts capital that honors our heritage while building thriving communities.”

– Lowell Rose, Commission President, Greenbrier County Commission

“We thank Governor Morrisey for including Greenbrier County’s strategic I-64 and airport corridor in the state’s Opportunity Zone slate. Anchored by the Greenbrier Valley Airport and the county’s dedicated industrial park, these tracts represent a great opportunity for aviation, advanced logistics, and industrial growth. This designation equips us with a powerful financial tool to attract new private investment and employment opportunities.”

– Ruthana McNeel Beezley, Executive Director, Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Council

“The Morgantown Partnership is excited about the impact of the Opportunity Zone program in Morgantown and across Monongalia County. We thank Governor Morrisey for including us in this important program. As one of the fastest-growing regions in West Virginia, the OZ program will help us generate investment for redevelopment of the Richwood Avenue corridor, develop housing in the East End Village, rejuvenate downtown Morgantown, and expand commercial connectivity along our I-68 and Route 7 corridors.”

– Russell Rogerson, President & CEO, The Morgantown Area Partnership

The new designations take effect January 1, 2027, and will remain in place for 10 years as part of the permanent Opportunity Zones program, providing communities and investors with long-term opportunities for economic development.

For more information about Opportunity Zones 2.0, including census tract maps and program details, visit westvirginia.gov/opportunity- zones.

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