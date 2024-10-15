Gee reflects, looks to the future in final WVU State of the University address

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVDN) — A decade of innovation, record-breaking research, historic donor support and an unwavering commitment to meet students’ needs for today and tomorrow have positioned West Virginia University for continued strength and success in the future, according to President Gordon Gee in his final State of the University address Monday (Oct. 14).

Gee’s remarks, delivered at the WVU College of Law and streamed online, looked back at his second tenure as president, which began in 2014 , and what lies ahead for WVU.

“I am in awe of what our faculty, staff and students have achieved,” Gee said. “The past few years have been especially challenging across higher education, but reinvention has fortified our University for the future.

“More than ever, we are a fiercely land-grant university. We are a driving force for good, for change and for opportunity for West Virginians.”

In 2016, Gee identified three pillars on which to build progress: education, health and prosperity. A few years later, drawing upon lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, a fourth pillar was added: purpose.

“The accomplishments of the past decade are not mine; they belong to each one of you,” Gee said of the faculty, staff and students who embraced those pillars and “strengthened them beyond my highest expectations.”

Initiatives such as the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative , the TRAIN program through WVU Extension , and the STEAM Technical Assistance Center have positioned the University as a driving force for education and connection in the state.

WVU strategically aligned complementary academic programs resulting in new units such as the College of Applied Human Sciences , the College of Creative Arts and Media and the Division for Land-Grant Engagement .

The WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics was positioned for continued growth and to prepare students to compete in the marketplace through experiential learning and corporate partnership connections in its innovative new home of Reynolds Hall that opened in 2022.

Gee also touted record-breaking efforts by the WVU Foundation to support high-quality education, meaningful research, world-class patient care and outreach programs that benefit the Mountain State and beyond. The 2024 annual Day of Giving raised over $30 million, and generous alumni and friends of WVU rallied to contribute a record $282.6 million in fiscal year 2024 – contributions that are vital to WVU’s access mission.

“Recognizing the importance of keeping education within reach for more students, the WVU Foundation launched a ‘Dream First’ campaign that exceeded its goal of $50 million for scholarships,” said Gee, who signaled WVU’s access mission will be an area of increased emphasis moving forward.

WVU first attained R1 status in 2016, and it was reaffirmed in 2021 , putting it among the most prestigious research universities in the country. Gee called it “perhaps my biggest source of pride over the past decade.” The funding spent to conduct research at the University has shattered records , increasing by 82% since 2019.

In terms of health advancements, Gee highlighted work by Dr. Vinay Badhwar at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute . In 2016, Badhwar became the first physician in the state to implant a new minimally invasive device for treatment of a leaking mitral valve.

Two years later, Dr. Ali Rezai arrived to lead the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute .

“Since then, his team has been elevating West Virginia University’s research stature and demonstrating our land-grant commitment to improving lives,” Gee said.

The impact extends to research and improved treatments at the WVU Cancer Institute where state and priv ate funding are supporting a new, comprehensive cancer hospital in Morgantown.

Energy research at WVU continues to break new ground in vital economic areas such as natural gas and rare earth elements , according to Gee.

“With these accomplishments, it is no surprise that the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities named us an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University last year,” Gee said, adding that partnerships and collaborations have been key in endeavors from West Virginia Forward to Ascend WV .

Supporting the successes in advancing education, health and prosperity, is the University’s fourth pillar.

The WVU Purpose Center was established in 2022 and has become a key recruitment tool and differentiator for the University. Additionally, the Center developed the path for WVU to become the only fully CliftonStrengths-based university.

“I have come to see purpose as the driving force of my life,” Gee said, and introduced a video featuring members of the WVU community embracing the spirit of purpose.

Gee harkened back to how the University rallied to respond with passion and purpose to myriad challenges of the past decade including a campus tragedy in 2014, devastating floods in 2016, the global pandemic and growing headwinds for all of higher education.

“Through it all, we have positioned West Virginia University for the future. And we have done it thanks to our incredible people,” Gee said.

Faculty like internationally renowned astrophysics Duncan Lorimer and Maura McLaughlin who last year received the Shaw Prize , described as the Nobel Prize of the East; dedicated staff like Christopher Martin a maintenance worker in Auxiliary and Business Services who has been with WVU for more than 20 years; amazing students like Easton Cahill from Bridgeport, one of three Mountaineers to win a prestigious Goldwater Scholarship this year; and the countless people Gee met each year during his statewide summer tour.

“Along the way, my respect for our Mountaineer family has continued to grow.” Gee said, as has his resolve.

“My purpose has been to make things better for West Virginians and to build a university with the strength and power to succeed long after I am gone,” Gee said. “We will continue to grow and prosper as we create endless possibilities for our students and the citizens of West Virginia.”

