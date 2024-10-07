Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The West Virginia Daily News

    Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to supposed ATV incident

    By WV Daily News,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p08MZ_0vxtF0iG00

    SAM BLACK, W.Va. (WVDN) – A man has been injured in an apparent explosion that left him impaled by an object. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

    “On Sunday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:25 a.m., Captain J. J. Martin, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a 911 call to meet White Sulphur Springs EMS at the Shell station at the Sam Black Church exit off I-64. Initial information indicated an individual complaining of abdominal pain was being transported by a personal vehicle to the Shell station to meet the EMS unit. Subsequent additional information revealed the patient may have been impaled by some type of foreign object.

    “Upon his arrival at the Shell station, Captain Martin observed an individual being prepped for transport in the ambulance and a second person standing beside him. Captain Martin inquired of the patient how he sustained his injury and he (patient) stated he was riding a 4- wheeler and was involved in an accident. The patient added that the accident resulted in his being impaled by a stick or some other type of object. Captain Martin observed the injury to the patient and noted it was inconsistent with the explanation that was provided. The patient was then transported from the scene and ultimately to an out-of-the-area medical facility.

    “After speaking with the second individual, who confirmed the 4-wheeler accident, that individual agreed to show the officers with the Sheriff’s office where the crash occurred. The officers would learn that the two individuals had arrived at a friends house on James River Kanaha Turnpike the previous evening to ride 4 wheelers and assist the homeowners with gathering firewood.

    “Upon arrival at the alleged accident site, the officers did not observe any evidence to suggest the 4-wheeler to have been involved in an accident, nor did the area suggest a crash site.

    “After additional investigation and an interview of the second individual, it was learned that the patient was operating some type of explosive device and it accidentally blew up. The officers were able to locate the blast site and evidence consistent with something exploding.

    “The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team responded to process the scene and officers with the West Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded to ensure the site was safe and there was no threat to area residents. Multiple additional officers from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and traffic was diverted away from James River Kanawha Turnpike until the site was secure and officers were confident no additional threat remained.”

    The incident remains under investigation.

    The post Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to supposed ATV incident appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Heather
    13h ago
    why are they not releasing any names? that is absolutely bull!the community has a right to know! why hasn't there been any arrests? why are they keeping the community in the dark? it's disgusting
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Patient lies to police about ATV crash after detonating explosive
    Lootpress1 day ago
    Two arrested after warrant served at tobacco and vape shop in Danville
    The West Virginia Daily News5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Gov. Justice, National Guard deploy search and recovery team, engineers to Florida for Hurricane Milton response
    The West Virginia Daily News20 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Ronceverte Parks & Recreation Committee to hold regular meeting
    The West Virginia Daily News7 days ago
    Missing Person with Autism Alert – Michael Jay Taylor
    The West Virginia Daily News6 days ago
    National 4-H Week: Friend of 4-H 2024
    The West Virginia Daily News2 days ago
    Treasurer Moore Announces Nearly $2.9 Million in ‘West Virginia Cash Now’ Checks Mailed to Recipients
    The West Virginia Daily News9 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Greenbrier County Building Commission Annual Statement Of Revenues & Expenditures July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024
    The West Virginia Daily News8 days ago
    West Virginia Provides Relief for Hurricane Helene Victims in North Carolina
    The West Virginia Daily News2 days ago
    Lewisburg House and Garden Club is pleased to announce Largest Sunflower Contest Winners
    The West Virginia Daily News7 days ago
    Annual pet blessing date at St. Thomas set
    The West Virginia Daily News6 days ago
    City Of Hinton Annual Report 2023-2024 Fiscal Year
    The West Virginia Daily News7 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The City Of Lewisburg Board Of Zoning Appeals Will Hold Public Hearing On Thursday, October 31, 2024, At 5:00 p.m.
    The West Virginia Daily News8 days ago
    Obituary: Celina “Frankie” Bostic, 90
    The West Virginia Daily News9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    National 4-H Week: Outstanding Volunteer Leaders of the Year 2024
    The West Virginia Daily News2 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    WVDNR releases 2024 Hunting Outlook
    The West Virginia Daily News9 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Flooding Disasters Through Investing in America Agenda
    The West Virginia Daily News8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy