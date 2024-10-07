Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to supposed ATV incident

SAM BLACK, W.Va. (WVDN) – A man has been injured in an apparent explosion that left him impaled by an object. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“On Sunday, Oct. 6, at approximately 4:25 a.m., Captain J. J. Martin, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a 911 call to meet White Sulphur Springs EMS at the Shell station at the Sam Black Church exit off I-64. Initial information indicated an individual complaining of abdominal pain was being transported by a personal vehicle to the Shell station to meet the EMS unit. Subsequent additional information revealed the patient may have been impaled by some type of foreign object.

“Upon his arrival at the Shell station, Captain Martin observed an individual being prepped for transport in the ambulance and a second person standing beside him. Captain Martin inquired of the patient how he sustained his injury and he (patient) stated he was riding a 4- wheeler and was involved in an accident. The patient added that the accident resulted in his being impaled by a stick or some other type of object. Captain Martin observed the injury to the patient and noted it was inconsistent with the explanation that was provided. The patient was then transported from the scene and ultimately to an out-of-the-area medical facility.

“After speaking with the second individual, who confirmed the 4-wheeler accident, that individual agreed to show the officers with the Sheriff’s office where the crash occurred. The officers would learn that the two individuals had arrived at a friends house on James River Kanaha Turnpike the previous evening to ride 4 wheelers and assist the homeowners with gathering firewood.

“Upon arrival at the alleged accident site, the officers did not observe any evidence to suggest the 4-wheeler to have been involved in an accident, nor did the area suggest a crash site.

“After additional investigation and an interview of the second individual, it was learned that the patient was operating some type of explosive device and it accidentally blew up. The officers were able to locate the blast site and evidence consistent with something exploding.

“The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team responded to process the scene and officers with the West Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded to ensure the site was safe and there was no threat to area residents. Multiple additional officers from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and traffic was diverted away from James River Kanawha Turnpike until the site was secure and officers were confident no additional threat remained.”

The incident remains under investigation.

The post Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to supposed ATV incident appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .