WILLIAMSBURG W.Va. (WVDN) – Fall is here! Join the community for the Williamsburg Shooting Match that will be held on Oct. 5. The Shooting Match begins at 7 p.m. The match will be eight rounds, 12-gauge guns only. Full choke, .660 inch minimum. Screw-in chokes must be from a recognized supplier (patented) and extend no more than three inches beyond the original barrel. Barrel length 34” maximum.

The first seven rounds are at $2.50 per shot, the eighth round 50/50 at $7.50 per shot. Shooters must compete in the first seven rounds to compete in the eighth round.

A 50/50 splatter match is $1 per chance between rounds – Cash prizes will be awarded. You do not need to be a shooter to win!

Come early, come hungry! Delicious hot food and refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m. Families are welcome; you don’t have to shoot to get a meal!

The second shooting match will be on Oct. 21.

The match will be held at the Community Building 6571 Shoestring, Trail, Williamsburg, WV. We hope to see you all there.

Sponsored by a joint effort of the Williamsburg Community Action.

For more information and directions visit the website: www.williamsburgwv.com or contact Bill Jarvis, 304-645-3690.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to change the time refreshments will be available.

The post First fall Williamsburg shooting match scheduled appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .