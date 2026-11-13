WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Friday there was no indication that the communications failure that grounded flights nationwide was an attack of some kind.

He said officials were examining whether it was linked to an artificial intelligence traffic-management tool the Federal Aviation Administration had expanded nationwide earlier this week.

“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” Mullin told reporters at the White House.

He also warned that restoring air travel would not be quick. “This isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour,” Mullin said. “This is going to take some time.”

The FAA halted departures at every U.S. airport on Friday afternoon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X shortly after 4 p.m. that the ground stop followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the facilities that guide planes between airports.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he wrote.

The agency’s advisory said, “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.” Flights already in the air were allowed to land.

Trouble surfaced in Chicago, Illinois, first. Ground stops at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport began at 2:10 p.m., WGN reported. The FAA initially listed an equipment outage as the reason.

The disruption spread quickly. Flight tracking service FlightAware said nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled due to the nationwide ground stop.

‘Different Levels in the Clarity’

Mullin said communications were still down but not entirely lost. He said controllers could still reach aircraft at “different levels in the clarity,” and that backup systems were allowing planes to land.

“There’s redundancy in most communications,” he said. “As you can see, there’s still planes landing, and so there’s still communications going on.”

He said two areas inside the United States were unaffected but declined to name them. He also said he was not aware of other countries being affected.

Mullin said Duffy had been on the phone earlier with President Donald Trump and other senior officials. He said no timeline for resuming flights had been discussed.

The AI Question

Asked about reports that the FAA had just rolled out a new AI-based air traffic system, Mullin said, “We’re looking at that.” He added that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of DHS, was involved in the review.

The FAA said it expanded a new artificial intelligence-supported air traffic management tool to all 22 of its air route traffic control centers three days before it ordered a nationwide ground stop on departing flights.

The system, called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or SMART, recommends early routing or schedule changes to help flights avoid severe weather or congestion, with the aim of reducing delays and saving fuel.

It is being built by Air Space Intelligence under a 12-year, $875 million contract awarded in June that also covers a related data platform.

The FAA has said the tool only advises. According to the agency, FAA specialists review every recommendation, and local facility leaders can accept or decline them. The system was first deployed in the Washington area in September.

The rollout drew objections before Friday’s outage.

The nationwide expansion follows an Oct. 9 letter from more than two dozen lawmakers calling on the FAA to suspend the system’s initial rollout until questions about safety evaluations, personnel training and oversight were addressed.

The FAA’s Nov. 10 announcement did not address the lawmakers’ questions about testing and training.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the controllers’ union, told Flying Magazine it was not involved in the “design, testing, or implementation of SMART and therefore cannot speak to its effect on the air traffic control workforce.”

No official has said the tool played any role in Friday’s failure. Axios reported that it’s unclear if that system has any connection to Friday’s communication issues.

Cyberattack Not Completely Ruled Out

Pressed on whether the outage could have been a cyberattack, Mullin said, “We’re not ruling out anything at this point.” Given how many cyberattacks take place, he said, officials had to assume it was possible.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, reported that preliminary reports indicate this is not a cyberattack.

Mullin said he saw no reason to connect the FAA failure to a global Microsoft 365 outage that began Thursday afternoon, calling them “separate issues.”

That outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services for businesses, governments and schools worldwide. Microsoft said it was not a cyberattack, and blamed a technical problem that surfaced after a network change.

Not ‘9/11’

Mullin repeatedly sought to reassure travelers, saying the public should not fear for loved ones in the air and that all flights were accounted for.

He also said several times that the last nationwide ground stop came after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In fact, the most recent one was in January 2023, when the FAA’s Notice to Airmen system went down and pilots could not get their pre-departure paperwork.

The FAA later found that contractors had unintentionally deleted files while correcting synchronization between the system’s primary and backup databases.

Neither Mullin nor Duffy said what caused Friday’s failure or when flights would resume.

“This isn’t another 9/11,” Mullin said. “I just can’t repeat that enough.”

Dan can be reached at dan@thewellnews.com and@DanMcCue

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