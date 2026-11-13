WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration declared a nationwide ground stop at every U.S. airport on Friday over what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called a “communication issue” affecting all of the country’s air traffic control centers.

“The [FAA] issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Duffy wrote on X at 4:16 p.m. on Friday.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” he said.

The FAA’s command center told airlines that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Flights already in the air were allowed to land.

Earlier in the afternoon, ground stops at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport began at 2:10 p.m., WGN reported.

The FAA initially listed an equipment outage as the reason.

Despite Duffy’s statement, neither he nor the FAA said what caused the problem or when flights would resume.

It is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a pilot notification system went down.

The 2023 halt lasted roughly two hours, and the FAA later found that contractors had unintentionally deleted files while correcting synchronization between the system’s primary and backup databases.

Prior to that, the last nationwide ground stop was issued after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Duffy wrote.

Dan can be reached at dan@thewellnews.com and@DanMcCue

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