WASHINGTON — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday that he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the position of Senate Democratic leader when Democrats take majority control of Congress in January.

Van Hollen’s challenge follows Democratic gains in the midterm elections and growing disagreement within the party over its leadership. Some Democrats blamed their party’s leaders for contributing to their losses in the 2024 election that gave Republicans a majority in Congress.

Pollsters cite discontent with President Donald Trump over his war with Iran and the rising cost of living for leading to Democratic victories this month that gave them majorities in both the House and Senate.

Van Hollen said a priority for him would be to regain voters’ trust.

“You can’t earn that trust with old leadership,” Van Hollen said.

He was joined in calling for new Democratic leadership by Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich. “I think this moment calls for a different kind of leadership,” he said.

Van Hollen, who has served in the Senate since 2017, is 67 years old. Schumer, 75, has been a senator from New York since 1999. He has been the Senate Democratic leader for the past nine years.

When he announced his candidacy for Senate majority leader, Van Hollen said in a statement, “In this [midterm] election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies — but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people.”

Protesters from the youth climate organization Sunrise Movement also called for change during a protest Thursday at Schumer’s Senate office. Fifty-four of them were arrested during the sit-in.

They demanded that Democrats replace Schumer as their leader and make combating climate change a higher priority.

Schumer seemed undeterred, saying in a statement, “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader.”

Outrage by some Democrats reached a peak after Schumer voted in March 2025 to advance a Republican-backed government funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. Democrats argued the legislation gave Trump too much freedom to cut federal agencies and programs.

Schumer’s assertion that his primary motivation was to avoid a disastrous government shutdown provided little consolation to Democrats such as Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

“He’s out of touch with where the party’s base is,” Khanna said.

Democrats also criticized Schumer’s handling of negotiations over former President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.75 trillion social spending, climate and economic legislation.

The legislation failed, leading to criticisms from some Democrats that Schumer did not establish realistic priorities for the legislation.

Schumer still has influential supporters, such as Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series,” King said.

One of Van Hollen’s most notable Senate accomplishments was his addition to the 2021 American Rescue Plan. His advocacy for expanding the federal Child Tax Credit to reduce child poverty helped to secure its inclusion in Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief legislation.

Van Hollen has not yet released a comprehensive legislative agenda for his potential leadership.

The Democratic Caucus is scheduled to hold a closed-door, secret ballot leadership election in early December. The outcome would determine who leads the party when it assumes control of the Senate in January.

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