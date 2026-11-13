Every month roughly 30 patients at Third Street Health Center in Ohio pick up their prescriptions for about $6. Beginning in January, some of those same prescriptions could cost them more than $500.

That is what a new federal rebate pilot program means for community health centers, the providers that use the 340B Drug Pricing Program exactly as Congress intended. Plenty has been written about the abuse of 340B, but CHCs are model stewards of the program and are required to reinvest any savings back into patient care.

In his recent commentary, “Righting the 340B Ship: Trust but Verify,” Peter J. Pitts argues that the pilot will bring needed transparency to the 340B program. Under the pilot approved by the Health Resources and Services Administration, 10 drug manufacturers will stop providing upfront discounts on 21 medicines and instead pay rebates after providers submit claims data. Oversight matters, but for CHCs and their patients this change could do serious harm.

CHCs already report every patient, every service and every dollar to the federal government each year through the Uniform Data System. They undergo federal site visits and audits. They are governed by patient-majority boards. And by law they serve everyone who walks through the door, insured or not, on a sliding fee scale tied to income.

Pitts wants verifiable information about who benefits from 340B. For CHCs, that information is already public: 52.3 million patients at 17,400 locations in every state and territory. He also writes that hospitals genuinely using 340B to care for vulnerable patients “should be the first ones demanding better transparency.”

CHCs go further and already provide it.

So, when the pilot takes effect, it will unveil nothing new about CHCs that is not already verified. It will simply force these CHCs to pay cash up front that they do not have to re-prove what is already on the public record.

Pitt’s column misses the operational reality of CHCs. He writes about large hospital systems, consolidation, contract pharmacies and charity care. Yet the pilot treats a hospital system with a strong balance sheet the same as a CHC operating on a margin measured in days.

Consider the numbers. Under the rebate model, CHCs pay full market price upfront and wait for manufacturers to pay them back. For Sitagliptin, a common diabetes drug, the upfront cost rises more than 1,200%. For a widely prescribed asthma and COPD inhaler, it roughly triples. CHCs cannot float that gap, and a rebate that arrives weeks later does nothing for the patient at the pharmacy counter today. The National Association of Community Health Centers estimates that more than 3 million patients could lose access to care.

Ironically, HRSA’s own proposal demonstrates why CHCs do not belong in a rebate model.

The agency cited the 1992 congressional report that created 340B, which instructed the secretary to use whichever mechanism, discount or rebate, that is “most effective and most efficient from the standpoint of each type of covered entity.” Congress even pointed to CHCs as an example of a provider that could require a different arrangement.

The operational distinction matters.

340B covered entities don’t all operate the same way, and they don’t face the same financial realities. State AIDS Drug Assistance Programs, for example, have long operated under a rebate-based approach that aligns with their funding structures and administrative models.

CHCs are fundamentally different. They operate on thin margins, provide comprehensive primary care regardless of an individual’s ability to pay, and depend on immediate access to 340B savings to support services ranging from pharmacy access to behavioral health and dental care.

Yet despite invoking congressional language that recognizes the unique circumstances of different providers, HRSA proposed a rebate approach that would apply equally to CHCs and entities with very different operational and financial structures.

The agency cited Congress’ rationale for tailoring 340B mechanisms to specific types of covered entities, then advanced a policy built on the opposite assumption: that a rebate model suitable for some providers should apply to all providers. That is precisely what Congress sought to avoid when it directed the secretary to use the mechanism that is most effective and efficient for each type of covered entity.

Hundreds of CHCs submitted comments raising concerns about the costs of this model, but HRSA’s notice described them as just “several.”

None of this means CHCs oppose oversight. CHCs would support a system that allows drug manufacturers to verify claims through a neutral claims clearinghouse without requiring health centers to pay upfront and wait for reimbursement.

HRSA considered that option but chose the rebate model instead. It was a choice, not a requirement.

Congress should take two steps before Jan. 1, 2027.

First, the House Energy and Commerce Committee should hold a hearing on the 340B program and the rebate pilot, as NACHC and primary care associations from all 50 states have formally requested.

Second, Congress should delay the rebate pilot to ensure that the federal government has time to develop alternatives, such as a neutral claims clearinghouse.

Pitts warns that the greater risk is refusing to ask the hard questions. CHCs have been answering those questions publicly for 30 years.

The real risk is sticking CHCs with the bill for problems they didn’t create.

In the end, patients like those at Third Street will pay the price.

Joe Dunn is chief policy officer at the National Association of Community Health Centers. He previously served as senior policy adviser to Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., where he led health policy and was the point person for the Mental Health Reform Act. He can be found here.

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