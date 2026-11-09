Campaign website

About the District

Victoria Broderick grew up all across the South, from Atlanta, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas, before landing in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Wherever she lived, one belief stayed the same: Look out for the people around you, even when nobody’s watching.

It was a belief that only deepened with time. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Broderick felt it first as a mother — the fear of raising two boys in a country that no longer trusted women to make decisions about their own bodies and their own families. Then she watched that fear get turned into a culture war, fought and refought in Washington, while millions of working families were fighting a different battle every night — how to make it to the next paycheck.

She knows firsthand what it costs a family when public schools go underfunded, or when pre-K isn’t there for the people who need it most.

Broderick believes the wealthiest individuals and the biggest corporations should pay their fair share instead of leaving working families to cover the difference. That same imbalance is exactly what leaves rural communities without quality health care or reliable infrastructure, she says.

“And it’s what makes it harder every month to afford food, gas, and a place to live. These aren’t separate problems. They’re what happens when a community gets deprioritized over and over. I intend to bring these concerns to Washington, and I will be relentless about making sure this district is never treated as an afterthought again.”

The above information was sourced from the candidate’s website and Ballotpedia.

The post TN-04: Victoria Broderick (D) appeared first on The Well News | Pragmatic, Governance, Fiscally Responsible, News & Analysis.