HHS Study Links Two ‘Forever Chemicals' to Higher Risk for Aggressive Breast Cancer

WASHINGTON — Women with higher blood levels of two common “forever chemicals” were more likely to develop estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer, a form of the disease that researchers say tends to be more aggressive, according to a National Institutes of Health study announced Thursday.

The study found no clear link between the two chemicals and breast cancer risk overall, the NIH said. The association appeared only for the ER-negative type, which the agency said scientists know less about.

“Our findings, which we confirmed using a meta-analysis of prior research, indicate that certain legacy PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS, are associated with a higher risk of ER-negative breast cancer, a more aggressive tumor type with few known risk factors,” said Alexandra White, an NIH Stadtman investigator who led the study.

The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The two chemicals are perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, known as PFOS. Both belong to a large family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, used in common consumer products.

According to the NIH, PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily in the environment and can remain in the body for years.

Researchers measured 17 PFAS in blood samples collected years before the women were diagnosed with cancer, the NIH said.

Women in the group with the highest PFOA levels had a 67% higher rate of ER-negative breast cancer than those in the lowest group, according to the study. For PFOS, the rate was 93% higher, or nearly double.

The NIH said those figures describe relative differences between groups, not any individual woman’s chance of getting breast cancer.

ER-negative tumors lack the receptors that let the hormone estrogen help cancer cells grow. According to the NIH, ER-negative breast cancers tend to be more aggressive and have worse outcomes than cancers that respond to estrogen.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a written statement that the results warranted more study.

“Women deserve clear answers about how chemicals in their environment may affect their health,” Kennedy said. “This NIH study links two forever chemicals to a higher risk of ER-negative breast cancer and demands further investigation.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we will pursue the evidence, confront environmental health risks, and give women the information they need to protect their health,” he added.

The study’s first author, Che-Jung Chang, a former NIH research fellow who is now a researcher at the scientific research organization DLH, said the findings point to possible prevention.

“Although PFAS are persistent in the environment and in our bodies, exposure to them is still potentially modifiable, meaning people can take steps to reduce their exposure, and these findings could open new avenues for prevention,” Chang said.

The research drew on the Sister Study, run by NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. That study enrolled 50,884 women ages 35 to 74 in the United States and Puerto Rico between 2003 and 2009.

None of the participants had breast cancer when they enrolled, but each had a full or half sister who had been diagnosed with the disease, the NIH said.

For the PFAS analysis, researchers examined 1,609 women who later developed breast cancer and a comparison group of 2,269 women.

Because the strongest associations involved tumors without hormone receptors, the authors suggested PFAS may affect cancer risk through pathways that do not involve hormones, such as changes in gene activity or the immune system. The NIH noted that the study did not test those explanations.

The research was funded by NIEHS grants, according to the agency.

Most people have measurable levels of PFOA and PFOS in their bodies, the NIH said, though both compounds have been largely phased out and replaced by newer PFAS.

The authors said future research should focus on people with higher PFAS exposure and on groups more affected by ER-negative breast cancer.

“More research is needed, particularly evaluating the risk of breast cancer associated with newer replacement PFAS chemicals,” White said.

Dan can be reached at dan@thewellnews.com and@DanMcCue

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