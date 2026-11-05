First Lady Brings Russian, Ukrainian Officials to White House, Calls Oleshky Ceasefire ‘A Spark' for Peace

WASHINGTON — First Lady Melania Trump brought Russian and Ukrainian officials together in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Thursday, urging the two nations at war to build on a short-term ceasefire she helped broker in the occupied town of Oleshky and turn it into “something more enduring.”

Before leaving, she handed letters she had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the senior representatives of each country, Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia, and asked them to deliver the letters personally.

“We have chosen humanity over war,” Trump said. “Every significant transformation begins with a small spark. What matters is not the modesty of this beginning, but the determination to turn it into something extraordinary.

“Now, we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people,” she continued. “Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire.”

The first lady spoke at the 20-minute event from a podium bearing the seal of the United States, with the delegations seated in two rows of chairs, seven to a side, on either side of the foyer.

Also in attendance were the two human rights commissioners who oversaw the evacuation of Oleshky, Ukraine’s Dmytro Lubinets and Russia’s Yana Lantratova, along with the first lady’s adviser, Marc Beckman, Maria Medvedeva, an executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Ukrainian lawmakers Yuriy Kovbasa and Stanislav Kulish.

The first lady’s office described the gathering as “believed to mark the first time in American history that a first lady has personally brought representatives of two nations actively at war together to the White House for diplomacy.”

The Kremlin initially said it had no information about the event after the White House announced it last week.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev presents the first lady with a painting by a young beneficiary of her humanitarian efforts. It says simply, “I love Melania.” (Photo by Dan McCue)

A day later, spokesman Dmitry Peskov named Dmitriev and Lantratova as Russia’s representatives, according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Lantratova, who serves as Russia’s Human Rights commissioner, is currently under U.S. sanctions, and her attendance required a waiver, according to The Moscow Times.

In her remarks, the first lady gave the most detailed account yet of her role in the ceasefire, which allowed the delivery of food, water and medicine and the evacuation of nearly 800 people from Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

She said she learned of “the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky” in September and directed Beckman to engage both governments on her behalf, using channels the two had set up earlier to reunite children with their families.

“Both nations welcomed my participation, acknowledging that previous efforts to establish a ceasefire in the region had not succeeded,” she said. “Russia and Ukraine honored our relationship and agreed to work with me in the capacity of exclusive intermediary to establish a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region.”

“I was involved in every stage of the planning,” she continued. “I reviewed demining plans, aerial images, assessed roadways, and discussed evacuation routes, hospital access, vehicles, and medical resources. I was made aware of the preferred dates and timing of the operation.”

The two nations signed the agreements, in both languages, on Friday, Oct. 23, she said.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets presents the first lady with the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, which Ukraine’s President Zelensky awarded her by decree earlier this week. (Photo by Dan McCue)



For his part, Dmitriev, Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, credited the first lady with “a crucial leadership role in coordinating humanitarian operations” and said Putin “personally gave all the necessary instructions to ensure the successful implementation of the local ceasefire.”

“This humanitarian mission shows what can be achieved when compassion, determination, and cooperation come together,” he said.

Later, Dmitriev said: “Each of us is unique. Each of us can make a contribution that no one else can,” adding, “Sometimes our greatest step is the simplest act of humanity.”

He said many Oleshky residents chose to stay and receive aid, others chose to leave, and “very importantly, humanitarian deliveries will continue.”

He also took a moment to remember Sergeant Andrey Vernikov, a member of the Russian military and married father of two, who he said died while trying to ensure the success of the humanitarian effort.

Dmitriev then turned to the president.

“President Putin also appreciates President Trump’s peacemaking effort and his team working on a peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis,” he said. “President Trump has asked President Putin to support a number of initiatives on the exchanging of prisoners, on releasing U.S. prisoners, on humanitarian efforts, and President Putin supported those ideas and those initiatives.

“And it’s very important that cooperation between Russia and Ukraine, and Russia and the United States, matters not only for two nations but for the entire world,” he said. “Let us build the future of peace, partnership, and prosperity for the benefit of our families, our children, and future generations.”

Dmitriev said separate work by the first lady and backed by Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, had reunited 34 children with their families in Ukraine.

He then presented the first lady with a painting by an 11-year-old girl who had been evacuated from Oleshky.

“This beautiful drawing says just three words. ‘I love Melania.’ And this message from children, frankly overshadows any diplomatic statement anybody can make,” he said.

Arakhamia, who leads Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People faction in Ukraine’s parliament, set aside his prepared remarks.

“I have a speech, but I think hearing everyone, I will speak to my heart,” he said. “When everything started with your team, we had about 5% people who believed in success, and 95% of skeptics would say it’s not going to work. Now, after it happened, it switched completely vice versa.”

First Lady Melania Trump during Thursday’s event in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (Photo by Dan McCue)

He described residents who spent their first night of the ceasefire unable to sleep at home, then ventured out to walk their streets and search the ruins of their houses for belongings. People also brought out their pets, he said.

“What we are doing, we are creating a momentum where both sides are learning [the] mechanics, of how to actually keep the peace when the peace comes,” Arakhamia said.

He was candid about the limits of the effort. “I’m also a member of the political track, and the political track is more complex, it’s more difficult,” he said, calling the first lady’s work the track “which never stops.”

Lubinets then presented the first lady with the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, which Zelenskyy awarded her by decree earlier this week.

“On behalf of the President of Ukraine and Ukrainian nation, I would like to give to you this state award for your leadership, your brave heart, for saving our people, and for returning back Ukrainian children,” Lubinets said. “You did so much for us, and I have only one request from the whole Ukrainian nation: please continue your wonderful work and support people.”

The first lady thanked Zelenskyy “and the nation of Ukraine, for this highest honor” and praised both commissioners. She also credited Putin and Zelenskyy with making the ceasefire possible.

“Their cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region,” she said.

The first lady also thanked four journalists from Newsmax, who she said traveled into the region to document the operation and attended the event.

The ceasefire in Oleshky has since ended. Ukrainian media reported that a Russian strike hit a hospital in Kherson hours afterward.

The first lady’s involvement in the war’s humanitarian issues dates to August 2025, when she wrote to Putin about Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Thursday’s event came days before more formal talks between Ukraine and Russia scheduled for Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who announced the talks on Nov. 2, has described them as working-level discussions on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation and humanitarian issues, according to the Kyiv Post. They would be the fourth round of such talks.

The first lady’s office did not say whether Thursday’s gathering was connected to the Abu Dhabi talks. She left the foyer without answering shouted questions about the next steps, including whether she was working on other localized ceasefires or a meeting between the two leaders.

The first lady’s work on Oleshky has prompted some speculation about the Nobel Peace Prize. The prediction market Polymarket recently gave her a 5% chance of winning the 2027 prize, according to Newsweek.

After her remarks, the first lady invited her guests to view two pieces from the White House collection that she personally selected as symbols of peace, according to her office.

The first was a late 18th-century medicine chest removed from the White House after British forces set it on fire during the War of 1812. The United States and Britain, once adversaries, “ultimately established a strong alliance,” her office noted.

The second was an 1899 presentation cup given to French Ambassador Jules Cambon in recognition of France’s efforts to negotiate an end to the Spanish-American War.

“Let Oleshky be the modest spark that grows into a lasting flame of peace,” the first lady said in her remarks.

Dan can be reached at dan@thewellnews.com and@DanMcCue

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