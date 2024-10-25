Open in App
    The Week Unwrapped: Should we send fewer women to prison?

    By The Week Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CToxs_0wLcanlb00

    Will fungi get their own kingdom, alongside plants and animals? Do we send too many women to jail? And what is Meta doing with facial recognition? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

    A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.

    It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

    You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

