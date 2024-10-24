Open in App
    An architecture-inspired Louis Vuitton collection

    By Felix Bischof,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPrfx_0wK4sH5z00

    For a capsule collection of Louis Vuitton bags, Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry reconsidered his own back catalogue of famous buildings. The nine designs, which are grouped into four umbrella themes drawn from Gehry's illustrious career (Material Exploration, Architecture and Form, Animals and Twisted Box) were first unveiled last December, at Art Basel Miami.

    The heritage brand's Capucines bag has been given the Gehry treatment. The architect's seven takes on the Louis Vuitton accessory include the now-glossy Capucines BB Shimmer Haze, inspired by the dazzling effect of the 21,000 painted aluminium and stainless steel shingles that cloak Gehry's building for the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. In partnership with Louis Vuitton's master makers, Gehry devised bags such as the Capucines MM Concrete Pockets, realised through 3D printing techniques.

    The creation is an homage to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. Seen here, the Capucines BB Analog Bag is clad in screen-printed leather shaped using bespoke moulds. Its angular structure is a tribute to Gehry's IAC Building. Completed in 2007, this was the architect's first building design in New York City. Elsewhere, Gehry nods to his previous work with the maison. His Twisted Box Bag made its debut in 2014 and now appears in smooth black leather, embossed with Louis Vuitton's famous Monogram motif.

    louisvuitton.com

    Good to know

    Frank Gehry has previously collaborated with Louis Vuitton. In Paris, he designed the Fondation Louis Vuitton. The art museum and cultural centre is housed in a two-storey building and includes an auditorium and several roof terraces; its use of glass was inspired by 19th-century buildings such as the glass Grand Palais nearby. More recently, in 2021, Gehry dreamt up bottle caps for the brand's Les Extraits line of perfumes.

