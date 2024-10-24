Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Week

    New-look books from Penguin's Vintage division

    By Robert Johnston,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNBpl_0wK4owYc00

    I first fell in love with the art of paperback covers at school in the 1970s. I had always adored books and had been brought up in a house packed to the rafters with them – and, much to my partner's annoyance, I still live in a home like that.

    The vast majority of the paperbacks on my father's shelves that I was interested in reading were the classic, colour-coded Penguin books created by graphic designer Edward Young for the imprint's founder, Allen Lane. One of Young's first jobs was being dispatched to London Zoo to sketch penguins to create the publisher's logo. When he returned to the office, he reportedly complained, "My God, how those birds stink!"

    Thanks to Young's subsequent coding, when I reached up to choose my next read, it was simple to spot the genre – green for my favourite crime writers such as Josephine Tey and Margery Allingham; orange for general fiction such as Evelyn Waugh and, ahem, D.H. Lawrence's "Lady Chatterley's Lover".

    But in the classroom we were studying "Hamlet", and we were given the Penguin Shakespeare with a cover by the British artist Paul Hogarth, depicting a raven sitting on a skull. I was transfixed. Next came "A Midsummer Night's Dream", with Hogarth's creepily grinning ass's head emerging from a floral wreath.

    It would be no exaggeration to say that Hogarth's work helped me to understand Shakespeare as being eternally modern and slightly dangerous. If only my schoolboy self had had the same experience with Dickens. Even today, my desert-island browse would be "Penguin By Design: A Cover Story 1935-2005" by Phil Baines. I can't recommend it highly enough.

    I have never lost this early fascination with paperback design, and it is an art in which the UK excels. Proof of this is in the latest releases by Vintage. Founded by legendary American publisher Alfred A. Knopf in 1954 and now under the Penguin Random House umbrella, Vintage is the second-biggest classics publisher in the UK, with over 10 million of its Red Spine editions sold since they launched 17 years ago. Now it has introduced a major redesign, the 20 titles involved including "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit" by Jeanette Winterson, and Christy Brown's "My Left Foot".

    To create the new cover designs, Vintage has commissioned an impressive roster of artists, photographers and illustrators from around the world, such as the Chilean Diego Becas ("The Savage Detective" by Roberto Bolaño), the American artist Idris Habib ("Native Son" by Richard Wright) and Whooli Chen from Taiwan ("The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan).

    I was reminded of the power of covers several years ago while working at Wallpaper*, when a reader commented that one reason they loved the magazine was that "it makes my Ikea coffee table look better." These new Vintage Classics should do the same for your bedside table. And they will certainly impress your fellow commuters, cover-art cognoscenti or not.

    penguin.co.uk

    Related Search

    Vintage book coversPenguin booksShakespeare'S worksPenguin Random HouseRichard WrightEdward young

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 23, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    The week's best photos
    The Week1 day ago
    Trevor Noah's 7 favorite works that explore life's challenges
    The Week3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Oedipus: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville star in 'devastating' production
    The Week1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Week contest: Haunted profits
    The Week1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    The Story of a Heart: a 'heart-rending' account of two children and one heart
    The Week1 day ago
    Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
    The Week8 days ago
    The Week Unwrapped: What's behind the Canada-India feud?
    The Week8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    An architecture-inspired Louis Vuitton collection
    The Week2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    6 captivating homes in the Scandinavian style
    The Week3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Francis Bacon: Human Presence – a 'stirring, splendid' exhibition
    The Week1 day ago
    Are celebrities ruining children's books?
    The Week3 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Mulled white wine: a 'quirky' Christmas hit?
    The Week5 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Is The Office Australia a reboot too far?
    The Week1 day ago
    McDonald's sued over E. coli linked to burger
    The Week20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy