Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Week

    Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October

    By The Week Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMvNq_0wC5fcti00

    US federal disaster agency FEMA was forced to temporarily halt Hurricane Helene relief work in North Carolina this week due to threats against its personnel, as the agency becomes a target for right-wing attacks. In the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves's forthcoming Budget is increasingly looking like a "make or break" moment for the beleaguered new Labour government. And fans worldwide mourned the loss of former One Direction member Liam Payne , who died on Wednesday aged 31 after a fall from a balcony at his hotel in Argentina.

    To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here , and here if you're a reader in the UK .

    And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

    1. Canada expelled which country's ambassador as part of an escalating diplomatic feud between the two nations?

    • India
    • Egypt
    • Turkey
    • China


    2. What was found in a Viking-era site discovered by archaeologists in Denmark?

    • Gold ingots
    • Skeletons
    • A longboat
    • Runestones


    3. England's new men's football coach, German Thomas Tuchel, said he plans to learn what before taking up the role in January?

    • English
    • The national anthem
    • How to make tea
    • Football chants


    4. Nasa's Europa Clipper spacecraft has launched, headed towards which planet?

    • Jupiter
    • Saturn
    • Mars
    • Pluto


    5. Which controversial fashion event returned to the catwalk after a five-year hiatus – to decidedly mixed reviews?

    • Fashion Week Russia
    • Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    • Yeezy Season 4
    • Christian Fashion Week


    6. What did the Biden administration warn Israel it must do to continue receiving US military aid?

    • Scale back military operations
    • Increase humanitarian aid
    • Negotiate a ceasefire
    • Release Palestinian prisoners


    7.     Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced a ban on what, putting media freedom in peril?

    • Interviewing women
    • Taking photos of people
    • Writing for non-religious publications
    • Having a social media account


    8.     Why did a Georgia judge block a new rule requiring three workers to hand-count every ballot cast on US election day?

    • It was too expensive
    • It was too late
    • It favoured one party
    • It violated voter privacy


    9. A new bill under consideration by the UK Parliament opens the door to legalising what?

    • Recreational cannabis
    • Carrying pepper spray
    • Watching TV without a licence
    • Assisted dying


    10. Briton Adriana Brownlee has become the youngest woman to climb the world's 14 highest mountain peaks, at what age?

    • 19
    • 23
    • 28
    • 31

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcZlw_0wC5fcti00

    (Image credit: The Week)

    1. India

    Ottawa announced that it was expelling six Indian diplomats after discovering evidence linking the fatal shooting of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia last year to Indian intelligence services. India, which denies the allegations, responded by asking Canada's acting ambassador and five other officials to leave the country.

    2. Skeletons

    Fifty skeletons were discovered in a burial ground near the village of Åsum, believed to date back to the Viking era. The remains may help scientists unravel some of the mysteries surrounding Viking DNA.

    3. The national anthem

    Tuchel, whose appointment has caused consternation among some commentators, said he would "absolutely start learning" the words to "God Save the King". However, he stopped short of promising to sing it at matches, saying he would "take a little bit of time for this decision".

    4. Jupiter

    Nasa's largest extraplanetary spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Monday. It will travel 1.8 billion miles over more than five years to reach Jupiter , where it will study an ocean believed to lie 10 to 15 miles beneath the icy surface of Jupiter's moon, Europa.

    5. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

    The runway show was back at the brand's flagship store in New York on Tuesday, after it was pulled in 2019 following toxic workplace allegations during the #MeToo era. But the much-vaunted revamp was a "far cry from the event's heyday", said the Daily Mail.

    6. Increase humanitarian aid

    The Biden administration warned Israel that US military aid could be at risk unless Israel permits at least 350 aid trucks a day into Gaza, ensuring increased deliveries of food, medicine and humanitarian aid within 30 days. An Israeli official confirmed the ultimatum is "being thoroughly reviewed".

    7. Taking photos of people

    State media outlets in the provinces of Kandahar, Takhar and Maidan Wardak have been "advised" not to show photos or videos of "anything with a soul" , due to the Taliban's severe interpretation of sharia law. A Taliban spokesperson said the advice to journalists was currently only "guidance".

    8. It was too late

    Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the rule, passed on 20 September, was " too much, too late ". With early voting already under way in Georgia, there wasn't enough time to guide, train or hire the necessary workers for every precinct.

    9. Assisted dying

    MPs will get a vote on Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's private members' bill to permit assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales at a second reading next month. When the subject was last considered in 2015, members voted 330 to 118 against legalising assisted dying, but recent polls show the public is overwhelmingly in favour.

    10. 23

    Adriana Brownlee became the youngest woman to climb 14 of the world's highest mountain peaks after reaching the 8,027-metre summit of Shishapangma in Tibet. She is the second person from Britain to have achieved this feat.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 19, 2024
    The Week1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Why is there such a long gap between TV seasons?
    The Week2 days ago
    The week's best photos
    The Week2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    The 6 analog and digital tools that will make planning your next vacation a breeze
    The Week2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA19 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Week contest: AI concerto
    The Week2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney50 minutes ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago
    A Viking Age skeleton discovery could shed light on ancient DNA
    The Week2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy