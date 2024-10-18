Open in App
    The Week Unwrapped: What's behind the Canada-India feud?

    By The Week Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swesS_0wC5fZCP00

    What's at stake as Trudeau takes on Modi? How would assisted dying change Britain? And are we running out of water? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

    A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.

    It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

    You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    character matters
    1d ago
    What’s going on with Canadians? Olympic Snowboard drug dealers and now a spat with an India?? Wow. They are losing their “polite and nice brand”
    View all comments
