Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Week

    Transformers One: entertaining prequel is 'pacy good fun'

    By The Week UK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPGS1_0wC5eWaR00

    "As befits a franchise about shape-shifting robots, 'Transformers' has had more alternate incarnations than anyone cares to remember," said Laura Stott in The Sun . "And in the 40th year since the original 1980s cartoon, we have yet another version."

    This one, happily, is "pretty entertaining" – and you don't need to have seen any of the other films to make sense of it.

    An animated origins story, it takes us back to the days when Optimus Prime and Megatron – who will become sworn enemies – were "lowly" mining bots on the planet Cybertron, as well as the best of pals. Then a joyride gets them banished to "scrapheap-sifting duties", and they discover that their planet's idolised leader Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm) is a crook – prompting a rebellion. The film does often feel like it's preparing "to flog you some more plastic stuff this Christmas", but it's "pacey" good fun.

    "Transformers One", which could more accurately be called "Transformers Nine", is not part of a franchise "that could ever be accused of subtlety", said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph , but the stylistic choices made by director Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") make it "far more thoughtful and ingenious than the average reboot". Its characters "may be hulking mechanoids, but they're animated with stop-motion-like tactility", their surfaces scuffed like a kid's "most-played-with belongings". Is the film just "a glorified Saturday-morning cartoon? Yes, but with the emphasis on glorified."

    After "16 years of clamorous, clattering mayhem", cinemagoers could be forgiven for longing for the franchise to end, said Kevin Maher in The Times . Yet this film is an "unsettling watch" because, though "loud, multicoloured and garish", it's also "quite good".

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    The week's best photos
    The Week2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Why is there such a long gap between TV seasons?
    The Week2 days ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 18, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    The 6 analog and digital tools that will make planning your next vacation a breeze
    The Week2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Trouble Behind the Scenes of TV's 'Alice' Between Linda Lavin & Polly Holiday & Then Diane Ladd
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Week contest: AI concerto
    The Week2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Salem's Lot: Stephen King adaptation is 'half-baked' thriller
    The Week1 day ago
    A Viking Age skeleton discovery could shed light on ancient DNA
    The Week2 days ago
    Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Fall is the best time to live that cabin life. These 6 getaways prove the power of isolation.
    The Week1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Postpartum psychosis: a rare but deadly perinatal condition
    The Week1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy