Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Week

    What to see in London during Frieze Week

    By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNKOe_0w1YT8Kp00

    Autumn has arrived bringing with it the return of Frieze London. Running from 9 to 13 October, the contemporary art fair is back for its 21st edition in Regent's Park, with more than 160 galleries competing for the attention of the world's biggest art collectors inside a sprawling tent.

    This year, the Artist-to-Artist section will expand following its successful debut in 2023. Here, world-renowned artists have nominated a selection of emerging artists for six solo presentations. These include New York-based painter Rob Davis, chosen by Rashid Johnson; and Nigerian-born artist Nengi Omuku, picked by Yinka Shonibare.

    Since 2012, another marquee across the park has housed Frieze Masters. The sister fair displays works made before the year 2000, from ancient pieces through to art of the 20th century. And between the two lies Frieze Sculpture: an outdoor sculpture park featuring works by international artists including Zanele Muholi and Yoshimoto Nara.

    Then, there's Frieze Film – a curated selection of films that will be screened throughout the week at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA). Showcasing works from "early-career and underexposed" artists, this year's films were selected by a jury helmed by Steven Cairns (head of artistic programme at ICA). Among the films are Xin Liu's "The White Stone" about the search for rocket debris in remote areas of southwest China.

    More a "bazaar" than an exhibition, Frieze London is a magnet for the super-rich looking to buy their next " Damien Hirst dot painting" or "Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture", said Eddy Frankel in Time Out .

    But it's also become one of the hottest events in the art calendar when every gallery in the capital opens major exhibitions to entice the planet's "artists, collectors, curators and hangers-on" that flock to London for the fair.

    Here are some of the best shows to catch during London Frieze Week.

    Tracey Emin: I Followed You To The End, White Cube

    "Energy radiates" from the works showcased at Emin's "rawest show yet", said Katy Hessel in Harper's Bazaar . Her powerful new paintings and sculptures explore life's most "intimate" moments from our "private worlds" – many are centred around beds and baths, and feature "vulnerable painterly lines amidst text and washes of reds, blues and pinks".

    Yayoi Kusama: Every Day I Pray for Love, Victoria Miro

    Kusama's "dizzying" Infinity Mirror Room transports visitors to "the land of her astonishing visions", said Harper's Bazaar. The exhibition also features a series of new paintings by the revered Japanese artist, and "towering soft sculptures" that return to her "everlasting interest in the polka dot".

    Patwardhan worked as a radiologist for three decades before becoming a full-time artist. Now, the Indian painter is having his first solo London exhibition at the Frieze-backed project space, No. 9 Cork Street. His "insightful and emotive" paintings capture the "human lives, social fabric and urban landscape" of his homeland, said Vivienne Chow on artnet .

    Anna Weyant: Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolves?, Gagosian

    New-York based figurative painter Weyant continues her "exploration of femininity through a tragicomic lens" at this new exhibition at the Gagosian, wrote Bella Bonner-Evans on Artsy.net . Her "delicate and sensitive" renderings of female figures combine details from Weyant's life with "symbolic wit" that nods to the Surrealists.

    The aim of the National Gallery's first-ever Van Gogh exhibition is to "look past the cliches" and show that there was a "method" to the famed artist's "perceived madness", said Farah Nayeri in The New York Times . In fact, many of his works had a "specific purpose" or related to a particular place. His "greatest hits are on glorious display" alongside a series of "exquisite" drawings.

    Following a 1904 show of his paintings of the Thames in Paris that got "rave reviews", Monet "planned a follow-up show in London" but it never happened, said Melanie McDonagh in London's The Standard . This is the closest we'll ever get to seeing the "groundbreaking Bond Street show that never was". Don't miss out.

    This "truly biting" exhibition of Francis Bacon's portraits is "the best Bacon show I have ever seen", said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian . A "whirligig of horrors without a shred of connivance" it reveals both the "monstrous modernity and the timeless humanity" of the artist.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rowan Jacobsen's 6 favorite books that explore our relationship with food
    The Week5 days ago
    6 show-stopping homes with striking interiors
    The Week4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Magazine printables - October 18, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Long Covid: study shows damage to brain's 'control centre'
    The Week4 days ago
    Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 October
    The Week1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The week's best photos
    The Week2 days ago
    India's lengthening working week
    The Week6 days ago
    Take advantage of sublime October weather at these 7 hotels
    The Week2 days ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 7, 2024
    The Week5 days ago
    Threads: how apocalyptic pseudo-documentary shocked a nation
    The Week3 days ago
    The 'loyalty testers' who can check a partner's fidelity
    The Week4 days ago
    The Japanese villages where time stood still
    The Week7 days ago
    23andMe: will customers' DNA go up for sale?
    The Week4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Hoteliers who host
    The Week1 day ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza12 days ago
    One great cookbook: 'Every Grain of Rice' by Fuchsia Dunlop
    The Week4 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Week contest: Goat runner
    The Week2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nasa mission to probe possibility of life on Europa
    The Week5 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy