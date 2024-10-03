Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Week

    Blow your mind with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge!

    By The Week Junior,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4l2J_0vspF60T00

    How much would someone pay for a painting done by a pig? Why did a Japanese company send a hamster to space? What do Star Wars and King Charles III have in common? And how can poo save your life?!

    Now on sale! Order your copy here: Amazon , WHSmith , Bloomsbury

    Find out the answer to all these questions and more with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge. This fun-packed book is stuffed with facts – everything from the unbelievable to the essential!

    From science to sport, inventions to art, amazing life on earth or what's up there in space, The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge has everything children love about the multi-award-winning children's magazine The Week Junior – in book form.

    With brilliant photos, easy explanations and colourful design throughout, children will love astonishing their friends with unbelievable true stories and extraordinary facts.

    Ideal as a Christmas or birthday gift or just as a way to inspire young minds, this large-format, full-colour hardback is a must-have for every child's bookshelf.

    Now on sale! Order your copy here today: Amazon , WHSmith , Bloomsbury

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Glass act: the story of the champagne coupe
    The Week5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
    The Week2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    'The patient, our home planet Earth, is in critical condition'
    The Week2 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter, is dead at 88
    The Week5 days ago
    Magazine printables - October 11, 2024
    The Week2 days ago
    Can Cast Away rehabilitate Phillip Schofield?
    The Week3 days ago
    Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again – 'blistering' documentary 'unfolds like a disaster movie'
    The Week3 days ago
    Is death a thing of the past?
    The Week1 day ago
    Today's political cartoons - October 4, 2024
    The Week1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    The week's best photos
    The Week1 day ago
    'Raising children yourself doesn't end up making a ton of economic sense'
    The Week8 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    4 tips for coping with election anxiety and stress
    The Week2 days ago
    'It does signal a turning point for American workers'
    The Week5 days ago
    'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
    The Week1 day ago
    The Week contest: Beauty betterment
    The Week2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Sense check: Haider Ackermann
    The Week5 days ago
    The pros and cons of globalization
    The Week2 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz3 days ago
    Where should you stash your savings after the Fed rate cut?
    The Week8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy