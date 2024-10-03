Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Water Desk

    Farmers use the majority of Colorado’s water. Shouldn’t they bear the burden of future cutbacks?

    By Jerd Smith, Fresh Water News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colorado’s water users are told “use it or lose it.” But is the threat real?
    The Water Desk3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Desalination helps meet water shortfalls in parts of the world. Is it a viable solution for Colorado?
    The Water Desk1 day ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Budget-strapped Wyoming towns race for federal funds to fix aging water, sewer systems
    The Water Desk10 days ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy