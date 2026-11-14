Colorado state Sen. Iman Jodeh — the first Muslim elected to the legislature — is promoting an internship program, but you can only be hired if you fit the right race.

Her job posting — since deleted — said one qualification for the MENASA & Muslim Joint Legislative Caucus intern program was that applicants “Identify as a Muslim and/or as Middle Eastern, North African or South Asian.”

Other qualifications included a minimum 3.5 grade-point average and interest in “social change/justice” and the legislative process.

The internship offered a $1,000 stipend and promised experience in the offices of Ms. Jodeh and state Rep. Yara Zokaie.

They did not respond to requests for comment.