A tanker crashed into a docked American Cruise Lines boat on the Mississippi River at the Port of New Orleans, causing the pleasure boat to tip over on its side and prompting a large emergency response and a search-and-rescue operation.

Officials said 32 people were sent to hospitals after being rescued, and that all passengers on the cruise ship have been accounted for.

The tanker Atlantic Asphalt hit the riverboat American Heritage early Friday afternoon outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, according to the Port of New Orleans. The riverboat had docked about two hours earlier to begin letting off passengers.

About 129 passengers were aboard the sinking riverboat in addition to crew members, the port said.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno's office initially reported that multiple people were rescued during search-and-rescue operations.

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel were on the scene, the port said.

Rescued passengers were taken inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building.

Video shared on social media showed the riverboat tipping to one side and taking on water. American Cruise Lines said guests and crew were saved.

"We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities," the company said in a statement. "Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved."

During a press conference on Friday evening, Ms. Moreno said that everyone who was on board the boat has been accounted for.

She added that the tanker "lost control" before hitting the riverboat.

"The passengers began disembarking from the (American Cruise Lines) ship after that collision, but while that was happening, the cruise ship began to sink, and then eventually the cruise ship toppled over and flipped," she added. "Now, when that occurred, we started to have people in the water."

According to the mayor, 32 people are being treated at local hospitals, but none have suffered critical injuries.

The Coast Guard is working to reopen the Mississippi River after the crash, according to Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham.

The Coast Guard had shut down portions of the river earlier in the day following the incident.

"We're going to get the river opened as soon as possible so we can keep commerce flowing," Capt. Burnham said.

The Coast Guard is also working to salvage and remove the sunken boat; officials are continuing their investigation at the scene.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said President Trump called him and offered support if it was needed.

"It is a literal miracle on the Mississippi," he said. "When you think about the population that was on that cruise ship, and the ability for us to get them off, get them out of the water."