The Air Force has unveiled a new aircraft to train pilots and be part of a new aerobatic demonstration team at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

On Thursday, the Air Force's newest aircraft, the T-19A Kestral, made its public debut during a noontime flyover at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The flight marked the formal arrival of the school's first powered aerobatic aircraft, which recently completed its final military certification flights.

The T-19A will help cadets build more critical flight time and aerobatic aviation experience before they graduate and begin pilot training, officials said.

Lt. Gen. Paul D. Moga, the Air Force Academy's superintendent, said the arrival of the T-19A marks "an exciting new chapter in airmanship training."

"This aircraft will provide an opportunity to train our cadets in ways that were previously not possible," Gen. Moga said in a statement. "We will strengthen their aviation skills and develop the confidence, discipline, and leadership required of future Air Force officers."

Gen. Moga selected six active-duty pilots from the academy staff to develop an aerobatic training curriculum.

"They will methodically and deliberately integrate the aircraft into the institution's airmanship program, ultimately establishing a national demonstration and competition team," Air Force Academy officials said in a statement.

The active-duty officers will initially serve as the primary demonstration pilots, performing at high-profile recruiting events and air shows, officials said.

"As the Kestrel program matures at [the U.S. Air Force Academy], cadets will eventually take on a greater role in training and demonstration — better preparing them for active-duty pilot training after graduation," Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in a statement.