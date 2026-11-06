73-year-old Oregon man arrested, accused of two Bethesda burglaries

An Oregon man already charged with burglary in Fairfax County now faces charges in Montgomery County after being accused of two other burglary incidents.

Michael Spillino, 73, from Newport, Oregon, about 91 miles southwest of Portland, is charged with first-degree attempted burglary and first-degree burglary, the Montgomery County Police Department said Thursday.

The charges in Montgomery County stem from a pair of incidents last month.

A homeowner from the 6000 block of Broxburn Drive said that on the morning of Oct. 19 she heard a loud noise while upstairs with her young child. Upon looking outside, she saw Mr. Spillino kicking a rear door, Montgomery County police said.

The Broxburn Drive homeowner yelled at him as he tried to force it open using an object from her sunroom. After failing to get inside, he went back to his car and fled, the county police said.

Another homeowner from the 8000 block of Burdette Road told police that on the morning of Oct. 26 she heard noises inside her house before spotting Mr. Spillino looking into her bedroom. He quickly fled after she spoke to him, Montgomery County police said.

The Burdette Road homeowner’s security cameras caught him arriving in a white Chevrolet Equinox. Footage also showed him looking through windows, entering through an unlocked back door, and then leaving through the same door with stolen property, Montgomery County police said.

Afterwards, Montgomery County detectives determined the same suspect and car were involved in both incidents.

Mr. Spillino and his car were then found in Fairfax County following an alleged residential burglary there on Oct. 27. A search of the car turned up evidence related to that burglary as well as items stolen during the Oct. 26 burglary in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said.

On Oct. 27, a homeowner in the 8900 block of Karen Drive in Mantua saw Mr. Spillino breaking into their house on a home-security camera system, and reported him, the Fairfax County Police Department said last week.

After responding to the Mantua home, Fairfax County police used license plate reader technology and tracked Mr. Spillino down before arresting him on U.S. Highway 1.

Mr. Spillino, who was identified as an Alexandria resident by Fairfax County police, is charged in Fairfax County with burglary and grand larceny. Following his initial arrest, he was released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

He is now back in a Fairfax County detention facility to await his extradition, Montgomery County police said.