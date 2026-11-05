Pardoned 2021 Capitol rioter accused of threatening judges for handling those cases

A Georgia man pardoned for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol now faces criminal charges for allegedly threatening judges who sentenced the rioters.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., 53, was charged with interstate threats after FBI agents found several social media posts that make deadly threats against the magistrates.

He was arrested just before the midterm elections and ordered to be held behind bars.

One such post from April said “all J6 federal judges will be executed,” according to court documents.

The filing said more posts from July showed Mr. Meredith threatening Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger for “colluding with Chyna,” and then another going after the state's two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and saying Atlanta will “burn.”

Prosecutors said the defendant published more menacing posts last month, including one which said, “make damn sure you’re on the right side going into midterms … firing squads will commence Wednesday, Nov. 4.”

Mr. Meredith was originally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot for arriving in the District with a car full of guns and threatening to “put a bullet” in the head of then- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Trump pardoned him and more than 1,000 other people either charged or convicted in connection to the riot almost six years ago.

In the court documents, the FBI said Mr. Meredith’s internet conduct rose to the level of criminal behavior because of his “history of violent online rhetoric.”